Kerala Left Signals Course Correction After Setback In Civic Polls

The Left parties have begun review meetings to examine flaws in strategy and governance, with leaders pledging to seek public opinion and rectify mistakes ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
  • CPI(M) and CPI leaders admitted the need for introspection and corrective steps after the LDF’s poor showing in the civic elections, which the Congress-led UDF won decisively as the BJP made gains.

  • CPI leaders said campaigns around the alleged Sabarimala gold loss incident contributed to an ideological crisis and may have affected the LDF’s electoral performance.

Key constituents of Kerala’s ruling Left, the CPI(M) and the CPI, on Monday acknowledged the need for a possible course correction following their poor performance in the recently concluded civic polls, in which their rival, the Congress, led its alliance to a decisive victory while the BJP made notable and unexpected gains.

Both Left parties held top-level review meetings on Monday to assess shortcomings in their election strategy and in the policies of the incumbent LDF government.

The results came as a shock to the ruling front months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the LDF is seeking a third consecutive term since 2016.

LDF convener and CPI(M) leader T P Ramakrishnan said the reasons behind the public response to the Left Front would be examined. “If there have been mistakes on our part, they will be corrected. Public opinion will be sought,” he said.

He also acknowledged the BJP’s electoral gains in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP wrested power from the LDF. “We accept this fact and will take corrective measures,” he said.

Party MP P Santhosh Kumar said a campaign had been carried out against the LDF over the alleged Sabarimala gold loss incident. “Certain developments facilitated such a campaign. From an electoral perspective, it is a fact that this helped the (Congress-led) UDF by creating an ideological crisis,” he said.

He added that while the Sabarimala issue — relating to the entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa temple — did not escalate as it had during 2018–19, the recent gold loss incident had some impact on the LDF’s prospects. “Even though we won the ward where Sabarimala is located, campaigns and songs linked to the incident raised questions in the public mind and likely affected the election outcome,” Kumar said.

Published At:
MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

