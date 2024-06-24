The Left And The Future Of India

Yet, even as these developments portend well for opposition unity, it remains an open question as to what the substantive, positive contribution of the INDIA alliance will be to the narrative and trajectory of Indian politics if it is to serve ends beyond the objective of defeating Modi’s BJP. And here, the political classes and the people of the land will have to face, and make, a choice between the kind of crony capitalism that has been pursued vigorously for several decades, or adopting socialist political economic priorities best suited to addressing the kinds of concerns the common citizen have expressed, time and time, again. This will not be an easy choice, given the Congress’ prominent role in deregulation, the opening up of Indian markets to foreign investment, privatisation and financialisation. But, if the party has learned the lessons of recent years, it would do well to heed the people’s desires, wants, and indeed, needs. It would do well to not squander the opportunity it has, by eventually ignoring the warning sounded by the Indian people and resuming its uncritical friendship with big capital. Yet here, and now, there lies a chance to collaboratively mould a new vision for a socialist India by parties, both of the traditional parliamentary Left, as well as those that have historically pursued a more centrist path. Indeed, the Congress might rediscover the socialist ideals that historically guided much of its trajectory. The net effect would have to be a radicalisation and an uninhibited swing to the Left in the coming decades.