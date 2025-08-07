Modi Says ‘India Will Not Compromise On Farmers’ Interests’, After Trump’s Tariff Hit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector
The statement came after Trump increased the tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent
The trade deal had reportedly been stalled as the US demanded greater access to India’s dairy market
In light of the tariffs levied on Indian exports by the United States president Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers and dairy sector, even at a significant personal cost. Modi made the statement at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, a day after Trump increased the tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent.
“For us, the interests of farmers are our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen," Modi said addressing the three-day global conference to mark the birth centenary of late renowned agri-scientist M S Swaminathan, PTI reported.
The trade deal had reportedly been stalled as the US demanded greater access to India’s dairy market. Among other demands, the US wanted reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products.
“I know that I will personally have to pay a heavy price. But I am ready for it. Today, India is ready (to pay the price) for the fishermen and dairy farmers,” Modi said.
Prior to this, Trump had imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods citing India’s relationship with Russia. This initial duty came into effect on August 7 while the additional tariff will come into effect after 21 days.
According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns for the increase, stating that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, posed an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the US.
Speaking at the address, the prime minister highlighted various schemes implemented by the government for the all-around development of the farm and allied sector.