Russia Backs India's Trade Rights Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Russia backs India's trading rights as US President Donald Trump continues to mount tariff pressure on India.
Trump on Monday threatened to raise tariffs against India for buying 'massive amounts' of oil from Russia amid its war with Ukraine.
Citing ties with Russia, Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India on July 3
Amid the spiralling tariff war between India and the United States, Russia on Thursday slammed US President Donald Trump for illegally pressuring countries like India to cut trade ties with Moscow.
"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We believe that sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country," he added.
"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DJT", Trump posted on Truth Social.
MEA Reacts To Trump Tariff Threat
In a stern response to US President Donald Trump's threat of 'substantially' increasing tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday alleged that such targeting is "unjustified and unreasonable" in light of continued and substantial Western trade with Moscow.
Reacting to Trump's tariff threat over India buying Russian oil, MEA said, "India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy markets' stability."
"Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers as well as chemicals. In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security", the statement further read.
Trump Imposes 25 Per Cent Tariff On India
On July 31, signing a fresh executive order, US President Donald Trump imposed new reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on over 70 countries. The move was in line with his firm stand on 'long-standing imbalances in trade practices'. As per the updated tariff rates mentioned in the executive order, Indian imports will face a 25 per cent tariff.
In a post on social media, Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a “vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia as he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India.
"India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country. You just can't do that", Trump told reporters, as per media reports.