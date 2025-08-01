From 10% To 41%, Over 70 Nations Hit With Trump's New Tariff Rates

US President Donald Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on over 70 countries.
Signing a fresh executive order on Thursday, US President Donald Trump imposed new reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 41 per cent on over 70 countries. The move was in line with his firm stand on 'long-standing imbalances in trade practices'. As per the updated tariff rates mentioned in the executive order, Indian imports will face a 25 per cent tariff.
In a significant development, the US has raised the tariff on Canada from 25 per cent to 35 per cent in response to what the administration described as Canada's failure to act on the 'illicit drug crisis' and its 'retaliation against the United States' for measures taken to address this threat.
Who Gets What Tariff Rate?
Alongside Canada, the executive order released by the White House has listed the updated tariff rates for dozens of other countries. Here's a list of who gets what.
41 per cent: Tariff: Syria
40 per cent: Laos, Myanmar (Burma)
39 per cent: Switzerland
35 per cent: Iraq, Serbia
30 per cent: Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Libya, South Africa
25 per cent: India, Brunei, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tunisia
20 per cent: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam
19 per cent: Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines, Thailand
18 per cent: Nicaragua
15 per cent: Israel, Japan, Turkey, Nigeria, Ghana, and many others
10 per cent: Brazil, United Kingdom, Falkland Islands
For the European Union, goods with US duty rates above 15 per cent are exempt from new tariffs, while goods with duty rates below 15 per cent will have their tariffs adjusted to equal 15 per cent minus the current duty rate.
India-US Tariff Tensions
The development came amid the rising tensions between India and US over the revised tariff rates. Lately, India and the US have been negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which was launched in February 2025 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the White House.
A day after announcing a 25 per cent tariff rate on India alongside an unspecified 'penalty' tariff for purchasing Russian energy and arms, US President Donald Trump said his administration was still negotiating the final tariff rate with India.
"Well, we’re negotiating right now", Trump told a reporter who had asked what the additional penalty would be for India for 'support to Russia.'
Right ahead of the reciprocal tariffs deadline, Trump on Monday said that the trade agreement with India has not yet been finalised and hinted that India could face import duties as high as 25 per cent.
In a post on social media, Trump said that the US has a massive trade deficit with India and also criticised India for buying a “vast majority" of its military equipment and energy from Russia as he announced a 25 per cent tariff on India.
"I think so. (They will pay) 25%," Trump told reporters on Tuesday when asked if that was a possible tariff rate for New Delhi.
"India has been a good friend, but India has charged basically more tariffs than almost any other country. You just can't do that", Trump told reporters, as per media reports.
India To Take Steps To Protect National Interest
In a measured response to US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it would take firm steps to secure the interests of farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, while continuing to engage in trade negotiations with the US.
The Centre, in its official statement, asserted that it has taken note of the announcement while emphasising that India remains committed to negotiating a fair bilateral trade agreement with the United States.
"The Government has taken note of a statement by the US President on bilateral trade. The Government is studying its implications. India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months. We remain committed to that objective," the ministry said in the statement on Wednesday evening.
"The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest, as has been the case with other trade agreements, including the latest Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK", the statement further read.
Stressing that the Centre places the 'utmost importance on protecting and promoting the welfare of farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)', the ministry said, "The Government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs."