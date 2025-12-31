Taking Phones Away Is Easy, Teaching Kids To Read The World Isn't

At Akshara High School, Mumbai, similar reading sessions already exist, says Mridula Chakraborty, Founder Trustee, who describes weekly assemblies where students discuss what caught their attention in the newspaper. The exercise, she says, is less about controlling information and more about helping students understand how issues are reported and framed. “In today's world, we cannot shield children from information that is freely available- also newspapers are an opening point about how journalists report a particular subject/ topic and it is extremely important for young adults to decipher and form their opinions on how they see it,” she says.