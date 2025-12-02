Controversy In Rajasthan: Government Drops Plan For Schools To Mark Babri Masjid Demolition Day

The original order, attributed to the Secondary Education Directorate in Bikaner, had laid out an extensive programme aimed at “enhancing patriotism” among students. Schools, both government and private, were asked to organise cultural activities such as essay writing competitions on themes including Indian cultural pride, the Ram Mandir movement, historic traditions of valour and sacrifice, and the responsibilities of young people in nation-building. In addition, the directive proposed painting contests focused on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and notable Indian warriors, as well as exhibitions relating to the construction of the Ram temple. These activities were to be held on December 6 in order to mark the day as one of “bravery”.