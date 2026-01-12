Fillip For Indo-German Ties: Chancellor Friedrich Merz Arrives In Ahmedabad

Merz's first visit to India could provide an impetus to overall political understanding and kick-start robust bilateral economic activity

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indo-German ties Friedrich Merz India Visit Friedrich Merz India Visit Latest
Workers in Ahmedabad install welcome hoardings for PM Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: Source: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The two-day visit is significant as both Germany and India seek stability in a rapidly changing world.

  • Merz will begin will visit Sabarmati ashram to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

  • Opportunities for Indians, especially engineering and science graduates, is opening up in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India is at a time of profound global churn triggered by US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable actions and sweeping tariffs unsettling economies and alliances alike. The German Chancellor’s two-day visit to India is of significance to both countries as they seek stability and economic opportunity in a rapidly changing world.

Merz landed early Monday in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. His trip to India, the first to an Asian country, will begin with a visit to the Sabarmati ashram to pay homage to Gandhiji. He will get a touch of Gujarati culture when he attends a kite festival ahead of official talks with Modi. He will also attend a skill development event afterwards. The next day he leaves for Bengaluru where he is scheduled to visit the Bosch campus in Adulgodi, as well as a Nano Science and Engineering CeNSE. The talks between Modi and Merz will focus on strengthening trade ties, boosting cooperation in skill development, mobility, research, education and technology. A few agreements are also on the cards.

Momentum to FTA?

The current international situation following the US action in Venezuela and how both leaders view these developments will certainly be part of the agenda. Germany, like India and the rest of Europe is looking for an early end to the war in Ukraine. Germany puts the blame for the war squarely on Russia and Vladimir Putin. Merz, like other European leaders, is unhappy over India’s steadfast refusal to point a finger at Russia. Despite placing the utmost pressure on India especially in the beginning of the war, the west could not break the traditional India-Russia friendship. That was compounded with the visit of President Putin to India last month. DW reported that Merz had in the past advocated for sanctions against countries buying discounted oil from Russia. However, since the 25 percent cess was slapped on India for lifting Russian oil, Merz has not commented publicly on the issue. More so as China, the biggest buyer of Russian oil has not been targeted. Putin and Russia’s war on Ukraine is a point of divergence between the two countries. However, most European nations now realize that this is not the time to isolate India on its close links with Russia. Trump has shaken the foundation of the world order and nations are scrambling to forge new economic and trade alliances. The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) which has been in the works for a long time, is now getting fresh momentum as countries are looking to quickly tie-up bilateral trade deals. The two leaders are likely to add some momentum to the FTA as well as bilateral trade between the two countries.

Related Content
Related Content

The good news for India is that Germany is looking for skilled workers and is hoping to get more people from the country. They are in need of care givers and nurses for the elderly for an ageing population. India is also desperately seeking employment opportunities for young men and women." India's strengths are primarily in the services sector," Christian Wagner, India specialist at the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) was quoted by DW as saying. "India serves as the office of the global economy. China, on the other hand, is more like the factory of the global economy." The opportunity for Indians, especially engineering and science graduates, is opening up in Germany. DW noted that many large German companies have outsourced their research institutes to India. Meanwhile, with the US system becoming more and more difficult to crack with social media posts of applicants also being considered for entry, Indians are looking to other destinations for study. Indians have now become the largest group of foreign students at German universities.

Trade on the table

Improving bilateral trade will also come up for discussions. Germany's trade with India has grown significantly in recent years, hitting $33.7 billion in 2024, though if goods and services are combined it comes to around $50 billion. But that is a fraction of Germany's trade volume with China. On its part, India is looking to fresh markets for its products as Trump’s 50 percent tariffs have literally closed the large lucrative US market. Both leaders are hoping that today’s meeting will help to boost overall political understanding and kick-start robust economic activity.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: Two Heavyweights Clash For A Spot In SF

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd Quarter-final: Spot In Semifinals At Stake

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. From Parasakthi To Jana Nayagan: How Tamil Cinema’s Political Voice Continues To Be Policed

  5. ECI Clears Plantation Records For Voter Enrolment In North Bengal Districts

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  3. Iran President Says, 'Will Listen To Protestors', But Warns Against Rioters

  4. Golden Globes 2026: Date, Time, Host, Nominees, Presenters And Streaming Details

  5. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener