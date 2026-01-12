Fillip For Indo-German Ties: Chancellor Friedrich Merz Arrives In Ahmedabad

Momentum to FTA?

The current international situation following the US action in Venezuela and how both leaders view these developments will certainly be part of the agenda. Germany, like India and the rest of Europe is looking for an early end to the war in Ukraine. Germany puts the blame for the war squarely on Russia and Vladimir Putin. Merz, like other European leaders, is unhappy over India’s steadfast refusal to point a finger at Russia. Despite placing the utmost pressure on India especially in the beginning of the war, the west could not break the traditional India-Russia friendship. That was compounded with the visit of President Putin to India last month. DW reported that Merz had in the past advocated for sanctions against countries buying discounted oil from Russia. However, since the 25 percent cess was slapped on India for lifting Russian oil, Merz has not commented publicly on the issue. More so as China, the biggest buyer of Russian oil has not been targeted. Putin and Russia’s war on Ukraine is a point of divergence between the two countries. However, most European nations now realize that this is not the time to isolate India on its close links with Russia. Trump has shaken the foundation of the world order and nations are scrambling to forge new economic and trade alliances. The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) which has been in the works for a long time, is now getting fresh momentum as countries are looking to quickly tie-up bilateral trade deals. The two leaders are likely to add some momentum to the FTA as well as bilateral trade between the two countries.