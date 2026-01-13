Germany Drops Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Travellers

Indian passport holders will no longer require a Schengen airport transit visa for layovers in Germany.
The move was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a boost to mobility, education, and bilateral engagement.
The announcement comes amid broader discussions on defence cooperation, climate action, global security, and institutional reforms.
Germany has announced the removal of the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, allowing them to transit through German international airports without a Schengen visa. The decision was unveiled during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India since assuming office.
Previously, Indian travellers were required to obtain a Schengen transit visa even for secure international connections through German airports. The new policy is expected to significantly ease travel for Indian passengers transiting through Europe, particularly those heading to North America and other global destinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move during a joint press conference with Chancellor Merz, describing it as a step that would strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Germany. He also highlighted the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding aimed at deepening cooperation in higher education, technology, defence, and climate action. The Prime Minister invited German universities to establish campuses in India, calling education a key pillar of the bilateral partnership.
The two leaders also discussed major global and regional issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, reiterating their shared view that terrorism remains a grave threat to humanity. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and supporting peaceful resolutions to global conflicts.
Emphasising the need for reforms in global governance, Prime Minister Modi noted that India and Germany continue to work together through the G4 grouping to push for reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Cooperation in renewable energy, climate initiatives, and green hydrogen projects was also highlighted as a major area of future collaboration.
Chancellor Merz’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Germany and the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation across defence, technology, energy, and innovation, reinforcing the long-term partnership between the two nations.