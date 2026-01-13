Germany Drops Airport Transit Visa Requirement For Indian Travellers

Decision announced during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India, signalling closer people-to-people and strategic ties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Germany
Germany
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian passport holders will no longer require a Schengen airport transit visa for layovers in Germany.

  • The move was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a boost to mobility, education, and bilateral engagement.

  • The announcement comes amid broader discussions on defence cooperation, climate action, global security, and institutional reforms.

Germany has announced the removal of the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, allowing them to transit through German international airports without a Schengen visa. The decision was unveiled during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first official visit to India since assuming office.

Previously, Indian travellers were required to obtain a Schengen transit visa even for secure international connections through German airports. The new policy is expected to significantly ease travel for Indian passengers transiting through Europe, particularly those heading to North America and other global destinations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move during a joint press conference with Chancellor Merz, describing it as a step that would strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Germany. He also highlighted the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding aimed at deepening cooperation in higher education, technology, defence, and climate action. The Prime Minister invited German universities to establish campuses in India, calling education a key pillar of the bilateral partnership.

The two leaders also discussed major global and regional issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, reiterating their shared view that terrorism remains a grave threat to humanity. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and supporting peaceful resolutions to global conflicts.

Related Content
Related Content

Emphasising the need for reforms in global governance, Prime Minister Modi noted that India and Germany continue to work together through the G4 grouping to push for reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Cooperation in renewable energy, climate initiatives, and green hydrogen projects was also highlighted as a major area of future collaboration.

Chancellor Merz’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Germany and the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation across defence, technology, energy, and innovation, reinforcing the long-term partnership between the two nations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Taide, Shorey Close 1st Powerplay Positively|VID 51/1 (10.1)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 3rd QF: Tight Start From MP Bowlers|PUN 58/0 (13.5)

  3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  2. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

  5. Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Losing Consciousness Twice Over Weekend

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure