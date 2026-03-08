After The 2023 Heartbreak, Narendra Modi Stadium Gears Up For Another World Cup Final With A Different Vibe

The stage is set, excitement in the atmosphere is palpable and emotions are high at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium sets up for the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final 2026
The excitement is palpable as the Narendra Modi Stadium is set for the T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 6, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Narendra Modi Stadium is all ready for the marquee India vs New Zealand clash in the T20 World Cup final

  • The city will be buzzing from afternoon itself for the 7:PM IST encounter

  • India lost the last ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2023

The blue wave is back at Motera, surging steadily towards the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium for another global final -- the T20 World Cup summit clash.

But amid the swelling tide of Indian jerseys and tricolours, a lone voice from the opposition camp quietly acknowledged the reality ---- New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner greeted fans back home with a heartfelt message before his side takes on an Indian team that has carried an unmistakable aura of inevitability through the tournament.

"I am not one for big speeches or rallying cries ... but it's fair to say we are a bit outnumbered over here -- 1.4 billion Team India fans and all that ... But it's all good because we know back home you will have our backs," he said in a message to Kiwi fans on X.

Santner knows what awaits his side in the cauldron on Sunday night.

The atmosphere around the venue is very different from November 19, 2023 when India clashed with Australia in the T20 World Cup final, and lost.

Back then, Ahmedabad had woken up unusually early for a 1 pm match start, and the city buzzed with nervous anticipation from as early as eight in the morning.

Related Content
India and New Zealand will be up against each other in the final showdown of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, 2026. - X/ICC
IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Title On Line As Defending Champions Face Disciplined Kiwis
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and others during a training session on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: Men In Blue Gear Up For Ahmedabad Blockbuster
Dark clouds were seen above the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad’s Epic Title Clashes - From India’s 2023 Heartbreak To RCB Triumph
The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Gujarat - File
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Venue Guide: Date, Time, Tickets - All You Need To Know
Related Content

This time the final begins at 7 pm and the crowds started streaming in only late in the afternoon, giving the build-up a far more relaxed, almost celebratory feel.

There is another subtle difference from that last summit clash played here.

On that day, many fans had carried a hint of anxiety, wary of the formidable Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

This time, however, the sentiment appears markedly different.

Most supporters seem prepared for what they believe is the inevitable, an Indian victory, and possibly by a comfortable margin.

Partly, it is because of the grit and conviction the Indian team has shown throughout the tournament, backed by truly spectacular performances. It also has something to do with the opponent. New Zealand, despite their competitive pedigree, are a team Indian fans have long learnt to admire but not fear.

The Black Caps command respect but do not have the intimidating aura of Australia, and are seen as "nice guys".

Among the thousands making their way into the venue were Tarun and Gautam, two tech professionals in their mid-20s working at a Bengaluru-based software MNC.

The duo had shelled out premium prices for both match tickets and hotel rooms just to witness the occasion.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” one of them said, shrugging off the steep costs.

Not everyone who planned to be here, however, could make it. With Dubai airspace temporarily shut due to the war against Iran, travel plans for many NRIs have gone haywire, disrupting what could have been an even larger overseas Indian presence in the stands.

As for the Kiwi fans, there is hardly any black shirt likely to be seen in the stands. Most will, however, be tuned to their television sets from 2.30 am Monday New Zealand time.

"Kia Ora Aotearoa,” Santner wrote on X, greeting supporters in traditional Maori style, a phrase that translates to "Hello New Zealand".

"We get it. The match starts super early Monday morning. But set your alarm and get around us one more time. And if you are a bit late to school, pass on my message to your boss or teachers," he wrote.

The skipper signed off hoping the team would be “home soon with some extra luggage." "Aotearoa" in Maori means the “land of the long white clouds”.

On Sunday night, India will hope those clouds over Motera turn decidedly dark for the visitors.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Title On Line As Defending Champions Face Disciplined Kiwis

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Live Score, All England Open Final: Red-Hot Indian Takes On Taipei Nemesis In Title Quest

  4. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

  5. What Time Is Lakshya Sen's Final Match At All England Open 2026 Today? - Check Full Details

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Anti-Parivarvad, Yet Dynastic? Nitish Kumar And The Politics Of Family In Bihar

  4. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  5. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

  4. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

  5. Israel Says Modi Was Not Briefed on Iran Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence