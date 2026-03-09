India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Cricket Fraternity Members React

As India lift the T20 World Cup title for the third time by beating New Zealand in the final, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others share posts on social media congratulating them on the win

P
PTI
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: toss update
India players celebrate their win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2026. | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title

  • They defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch victory

  • Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and other members of cricketing fraternity congratulated them on the win

Cricketing icon Virat Kohli, part of the victorious 2024 squad, on Sunday lauded India for winning an unprecedented back-to-back T20 World Cup title, saying there was no match for the explosive cricket played by Suryakumar Yadav and Co.

Kohli had announced his retirement from the shortest format after guiding India to a drought ending ICC title in Barbados back in June 2024.

"Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again.

"Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," wrote Kohli on X.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said India were the deserving winners of the trophy.

"Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind!," wrote Tendulkar.

India's dominance was acknowledged by rival teams including West Indies head coach Darren Sammy.

India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar Talks After Title Win
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, front centre, Ish Sodhi, back centre, Lockie Ferguson, right, and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand Final, T20 World Cup: Black Caps Relax Playing 'Donny Ball', Mix Of Rugby & Football
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Kiwis Train In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Titular Clash
Rohit Sharma in action at ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - BCCI/X
India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years
"Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICC WT20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)," wrote Sammy.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn added: "Well done India. When you walk, talk and play the part, you often get the part too! Congratulations, World Cup Winners," said Steyn.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan rated India as the best T20 side by a distance.

"India are the best T20 team by a good distance .. Plus the best 50-over team by a good distance .. they will take some stopping in white ball cricket .. but you can get them in Test cricket," said Vaughan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

