India Vs Scotland, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers: Hosts Held 2‑2 But Stay Top Of Pool B

Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo scored as India were held to a 2-2 draw by Scotland in the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers, though the hosts remained top of Pool B on goal difference

India players celebrate after scoring in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup qualifier against Scotland on March 9, 2026. | Photo: Hockey India
  • India draw 2-2 with Scotland in Pool B clash as Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo find the net for the hosts

  • Heather McEwan and Fiona Burnet score for Scotland as both teams move to four points in the standings

  • India remain top of the group on goal difference after opening with a 4-0 win over Uruguay

The Indian women's hockey team played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Scotland in its second match and continued to lead Pool B of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers here Monday.

With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts hold the number one spot due to a superior goal difference.

India scored through Navneet Kaur (18th minute) and Sunelita Toppo (29th minute), while Heather McEwan (6th minute) and Fiona Burnet (33rd) were the goal getters for Scotland.

Scotland kicked off the proceedings, with both teams initially adopting a patient passing game.

India, starting in a 3-4-3 formation, looked solid early on but temporarily lost their defensive shape to concede a penalty corner in the sixth minute.

Scotland capitalised immediately, with McEwan scoring from the opportunity to hand her side a 1-0 lead.

India responded with consistent forward runs. Lalremsiami earned India's first penalty corner, but Udita's drag-flick went wide.

India kept up the pressure and won a second penalty corner in the 14th minute, but a trapping error allowed Scotland to launch a counter-attack, which was cleared by Sushila.

India took control quickly in the second quarter. In the 17th minute, they earned their third penalty corner. Despite another fumble at the trap, Navneet recovered brilliantly, positioning herself perfectly to smash the ball past Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan to level the score at 1-1.

Scotland surged forward looking to regain the lead, winning a penalty corner in the 22nd minute, but the Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi produced a superb save to deny Amy Costello's drag-flick.

Scotland intensified their press, making back-to-back circle entries and putting the hosts under pressure. However, India pushed back in the 29th minute. After a frantic goalmouth scramble and a rebound off the woodwork from a penalty corner, Sunelita Toppo showed great presence of mind to tap the ball home, giving India a 2-1 lead going into half time.

The third quarter saw both the teams battling fiercely for possession.

In the 33rd minute, Scotland executed a perfect passing move set up by McEwan, allowing Fiona Burnet to find the equaliser.

After the goal, Scotland dictated the tempo, controlling the majority of possession for the next seven minutes and restricting India's attacking options.

After absorbing significant pressure, Lalremsiami combined well with Rutuja to win a penalty corner for India. This sparked a flurry of three consecutive penalty corners, culminating in a huge goalmouth tussle, but India could not capitalise.

India earned an early penalty corner as the fourth quarter began, but Buchanan stood tall to keep them at bay.

The hosts ramped up their intensity, launching a dangerous attack two minutes later that narrowly missed the target.

The next five minutes featured end-to-end action, with India's attacking runs looking particularly sharp. With five minutes remaining, Baljeet made a superb penetrating run, but there was no one in the circle to provide the finishing touch.

Two minutes later, India won their ninth penalty corner of the match. A rebound off a defender's shin fell kindly, but Buchanan was there once again to make a crucial save.

India had earlier defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their opener on Sunday.

India will next take on Wales on Wednesday.

Other Matches

Meanwhile, in other matches of the day, Italy defeated Austria while England prevailed over Korea 3-0 in Pool A.

Uruguay too registered their first win, eking out a close 3-2 victory over Wales in Pool B.

