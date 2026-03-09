Hardik Pandya Opens Up After T20 World Cup Win, Calls It A Personal Promise Fulfilled

India's Hardik Pandya's girl friend Mahieka Sharma congratulates him after India won the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

