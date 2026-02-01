'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

India are at the top spot in Group A after winning their first two matches against the USA and Namibia. They are to face arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, 2026

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup Cricket-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube applauds as batting partner Hardik Pandya celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indian all-rounder calls for flat pitches in the T20 World Cup

  • Gerhard Erasmus praises Varun Chakravarthy for breaking back of Namibia's chase

  • India top Group A with the win against Namibia in Delhi

India thumped Namibia by 93 runs to registered their heaviest win in T20 World Cup in terms of runs. Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a vital role in the win by smashing a blazing 52 off just 28 balls and picking up two wickets with the ball.

After his all-round, Pandya expressed his love for batting and also shares how he got his body ready for the marquee event.

"Body has been fantastic, it takes a lot of hard work which I cherish. Playing for the country is the No. 1 priority. I do an army-like camp a month before the tournament," said Pandya, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round showing.

Pandya credited his performance to rigorous preparation ahead of the World Cup, saying he always takes pride in his batting and when it really gets going, it's like "adding sugar to the cake".

"Just enjoying the sport, had a good couple of months to prepare. Touchwood, everything is going well. I've always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake," said Pandya.

He added that India boast a well-balanced side with ample options across all departments.

"We have a lot of options, pacers and spin covered. Varun (Chakravarthy), Axar (Patel) and Kuldeep (Yadav) too. They've done a tremendous job." He, however, expressed a desire for more batting-friendly, flatter pitches that allow for better stroke-making.

"Two back-to-back pitches haven't been batting-friendly, wicket was holding a bit today. You just adapt and let your skill-set work. We'd like a little more flatter wickets," he opined.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the pitch was a bit challenging to bat on, but openers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson adjusted exceptionally well.

"Pretty good game, tough pitch to bat on. Ishan, Samson made it look easier. Ball was stopping a bit, but not taking credit away from Namibia's bowlers. After 6-7 overs, we thought we might go over 240 but cricket is a leveller.

"We had a great finish. Big plus (to) see Bumrah bowl all four (overs). Varun bowls well in partnership with Axar. Hardik bowls wherever needed and gives a big boost with bat. Every game is important, we started a bit scratchy but we are on the road," he added.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus admitted that there was some dew on the ground and India were on a disadvantage in the 2nd innings but Varun Chakravarthy's bowling turned the game on its head for the hosts.

"After the powerplay, we thought dew might make bowling tough and we had a chance. but that spell from Varun broke the back of our chase. (JJ) Smit's spell was good, that's the kind of specialisation we want.

"We aren't playing at our 100 per cent. We have a lot of firepower but aren't laying a foundation. Quality of India's bowling showed, overs 6-10 broke the back," said Erasmus.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

