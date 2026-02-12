India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NAM Bowl First, Sanju Samson In For Abhishek Sharma

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: NAM win the toss and elect to bowl first against IND at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Gerhard Erasmus' Namibia have won the toss against India and elected to bowl first in Delhi Photo: X/Star Sports
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Namibia have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Sanju Samson makes a comeback in place of ill Abhishek Sharma

  • Jasprit Bumrah is back in place of Mohammed Siraj

India will face Namibia in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, 2026.

Though India won their first match against the USA by 29 runs but they would be vary of the start which they got with the bat in that match. At one stage, the hosts were loitering at 77/6 until Suryakumar Yadav bailed them out with a majestic 84 off 49 balls.

While Abhishek Sharma misses out due to stomach issue, Sanju Samson gets another opportunity to come out of his misery and make a statement before the team management. Meanwhile, India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also makes his way back into the team in place of Mohammed Siraj.

On the other hand, Namibia who lost their first match against the Netherlands have an uphill task at their hands at they one of the firm favourites of the tournament at their home.

It's a great exposure for the Namibian boys to display their skill set in front of a packed house crowd at the world stage.

Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Namibia have won the toss and elected to field first against India.

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo

India Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The match 18 between India and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The toss will take place on 6:30 PM IST and the action will start on 7:00.

Tags

