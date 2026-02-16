IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar In Never-Seen Angry Mode Over Kuldeep’s Blunder, Hardik Also Fires - Video

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo as Ishan Kishan starred, but Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya’s angry reaction to Kuldeep stole attention

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar In Never-Seen Angry Mode
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar In Never-Seen Angry Mode Over Kuldeep’s Blunder, Hardik Also Fires - Video Photo: JioHotstar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, sealing qualification for the Super 8 stage

  • Suryakumar and Hardik were visibly upset with Kuldeep after a late dropped catch went for six

  • Ishan Kishan’s attacking 77 set up the win before the bowlers bundled Pakistan out for 114

India continued their dominance over Pakistan in a much-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash, beating their arch-rivals by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to secure a Super 8s spot.

The Men in Blue posted 175/7 thanks to a blistering 77 from Ishan Kishan and solid contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others, before bowling Pakistan out for just 114 in 18 overs. India’s head-to-head T20 World Cup record against Pakistan now stands at an overwhelming 8-1.

However, despite the clinical performance, what grabbed headlines wasn’t just the match but a rare moment of visible anger involving India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the post-match rituals.

Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya scold Kuldeep Yadav

After the final wicket, cameras caught Hardik Pandya visibly confronting Kuldeep Yadav while celebrating the win, and moments later Suryakumar Yadav appeared similarly animated in his interaction with Kuldeep. Both players showed uncommon agitation in their body language, a sight rarely seen from Suryakumar Yadav.

X Photo: Hardik Pandya scolds Kuldeep Yadav after India vs Pakistan match
info_icon

The frustration stemmed from a dropped catch by Kuldeep during the 18th over that let a delivery go for six, despite Pakistan’s innings already being on its last legs. While the team was cruising towards victory, the missed opportunity clearly struck a nerve with both Hardik and Surya, who were caught on broadcast footage appearing to give Kuldeep a stern talking-to.

Related Content
Related Content

India dominate Pakistan

In a game heavy with rivalry and pressure, India’s score looked imposing on a surface that offered some turn. After losing an early wicket, Ishan Kishan’s aggressive 77 laid the foundation for a competitive total, and the middle order ensured they sustained that momentum. Pakistan’s chase never really reached a foothold; early wickets and a sustained bowling assault hindered any meaningful resistance.

Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled quickly, with only one batter managing a modest score before India wrapped up the innings well inside the allotted overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and others shared the wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for 114. The win cemented India’s place in the Super Eight stage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  2. AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Steve Smith Play In Do-Or-Die Clash At Pallekele

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report, Kandy Weather Forecast; Check Prediction

  4. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

  5. ENG Vs ITA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Jofra Archer Strikes With 2 Wickets In First Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  2. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  3. Second Edition Of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Survey Set For Monday Release

  4. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  5. BJP, Congress Workers Clash in Pune Over Shivaji–Tipu Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. Jeffrey Epstein's Dirty Secret: Creating Designer Babies

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh