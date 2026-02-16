IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar In Never-Seen Angry Mode Over Kuldeep’s Blunder, Hardik Also Fires - Video

India crushed Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, sealing qualification for the Super 8 stage
Suryakumar and Hardik were visibly upset with Kuldeep after a late dropped catch went for six
Ishan Kishan’s attacking 77 set up the win before the bowlers bundled Pakistan out for 114
India continued their dominance over Pakistan in a much-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash, beating their arch-rivals by 61 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to secure a Super 8s spot.
The Men in Blue posted 175/7 thanks to a blistering 77 from Ishan Kishan and solid contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and others, before bowling Pakistan out for just 114 in 18 overs. India’s head-to-head T20 World Cup record against Pakistan now stands at an overwhelming 8-1.
However, despite the clinical performance, what grabbed headlines wasn’t just the match but a rare moment of visible anger involving India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the post-match rituals.
Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya scold Kuldeep Yadav
After the final wicket, cameras caught Hardik Pandya visibly confronting Kuldeep Yadav while celebrating the win, and moments later Suryakumar Yadav appeared similarly animated in his interaction with Kuldeep. Both players showed uncommon agitation in their body language, a sight rarely seen from Suryakumar Yadav.
The frustration stemmed from a dropped catch by Kuldeep during the 18th over that let a delivery go for six, despite Pakistan’s innings already being on its last legs. While the team was cruising towards victory, the missed opportunity clearly struck a nerve with both Hardik and Surya, who were caught on broadcast footage appearing to give Kuldeep a stern talking-to.
India dominate Pakistan
In a game heavy with rivalry and pressure, India’s score looked imposing on a surface that offered some turn. After losing an early wicket, Ishan Kishan’s aggressive 77 laid the foundation for a competitive total, and the middle order ensured they sustained that momentum. Pakistan’s chase never really reached a foothold; early wickets and a sustained bowling assault hindered any meaningful resistance.
Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled quickly, with only one batter managing a modest score before India wrapped up the innings well inside the allotted overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and others shared the wickets as Pakistan were bundled out for 114. The win cemented India’s place in the Super Eight stage.