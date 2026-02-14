India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup