India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here are the five key player battles for the IND vs PAK, Group A match, featuring players like Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Match 27 five key player battles
India's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • India face Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday

  • Key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav will face match ups against their Pakistani counterparts

  • Look at the five key player battles in the India vs Pakistan match

In modern day T20s, data plays an important role and hence the match-ups become integral to discussions of the coaching staff of top international teams.

For both Gautam Gambhir and Mike Hesson, it would be very important to zero in on the match-ups based on the available data which won't be big in terms of volume if one looks at the paucity of Indo-Pak contests.

The PTI presents five possible mouth-watering match-ups which promises to be pulsating for the fans provided rain doesn't play spoilsport.

1) Sahibzada Farhan vs Jasprit Bumrah

The last time that the two were pitted against each other, Farhan came up trump and became one of the rare international batter to hit Bumrah for two sixes in a single T20I game. Such was the hype around Farhan that he did an advertorial documentary gloating about the sixes that he hit against the Indian maestro in Dubai.

Against Namibia, Bumrah wasn't bowled in the Powerplay but it will be interesting to see what will be Gambhir's ploy against Pakistan. The data reads – Farhan faced 34 balls and scored 51 runs without being dismissed in three games.

2) Babar Azam vs Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has never bowled to Babar Azam in a T20I game but in ODIs, the left-arm wrist spinner got Babar out twice in three games and the highly-rated Pakistan right-hander managed only 28 runs in 52 deliveries across those games.

Kuldeep's record against Pakistan has been phenomenal even in Asia Cup T20s when Babar didn't feature in the line-up. He got 8 wickets in 3 Pakistan games including four in the final. However for Kuldeep vs Babar to happen, Gambhir has to include Kuldeep in the playing eleven instead of Arshdeep Singh.

3) Hardik Pandya vs Usman Tariq

If any batter among the Indians has the best chance of demolishing the mystique surrounding Usman Tariq's stop and sling action, it has to be Pandya. It will be interesting to see how Salman Ali Agha uses Tariq and if it's in the middle overs between 7 to 16, there are high chances that there will be a duel.

While Tariq's pause at the crease can upset a batter's plan, Pandya's advantage is his back-lift, stable core and even for big hits, he can generate same bat speed even if its a split second later. Pandya doesn't have pronounced trigger and only moves after a ball is bowled.

4) Ishan Kishan vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

In the form of his life, Ishan Kishan can actually launch into Shaheen Shah Afridi with his range of strokes and the left-arm speedster's propensity to bowl deliveries moving away from the southpaw. It would be compelling to watch if Shaheen uses the short-ball ploy effectively against Kishan, who isn't very tall. How Kishan counters that would be a story in itself.

5) Shivam Dube vs Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Ahmed

Shivam Dube's record against spinners, especially wrist spinners has been phenomenal. The muscular big bodied left-hander has a strike of 193 plus in T20s while facing all kinds of slow bowlers in 2025. When it comes to right-arm leg-spinners, Dube has been severe on the likes of Ish Sodhi in the recently concluded T20I series. Abrar Ahmed and Shahdab Ahmed, the two wrist spinners in Pakistan line-up could be meted for special treatment.

