India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Sweet Revenge For Six, Traps Saim Ayub LBW

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Saim Ayub LBW
His response came after Ayub hit him for a six
India scored 175/7 batting first
Star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave a fitting reply to an aggressive six from Saim Ayub by scalping his wicket. The incident took place during the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, Sunday. Bumrah dismissed Ayub in his first over.
Jasprit Bumrah came on to the attack after Hardik Pandya bowled a maiden over with the new ball and dismissed Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. He bowled a length ball in the start and Ayub danced down the track. He tried to flick Bumrah, but the ball took a top edge. Although it seemed the ball will fly to the third man boundary, it went over him for 69m six.
The next ball, Bumrah used the new ball and the swing on offer. He went full this time and Saim Ayub stuck to the crease. The ball hit him flush on the pads as he got beaten by pace and the Umpire raised the finger. Ayub desperately opted for DRS but the replay showed that his pad brushed the pad and the ball hit his legs. The decision stayed upright and Ayub had to departs. Bumrah took a sweet revenge of the six on the last ball.
India Vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India's Batting Highlights
In today's high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India posted a competitive total of 175/7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat by Pakistan.
The highlight of the first innings was a blistering knock by Ishan Kishan, who smashed 77 runs off just 40 balls. India lost opener Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the very first over to a gamble by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who chose to open the bowling himself.
Kishan took charge immediately, reaching his half-century in just 27 balls and hitting 10 fours and 3 sixes to keep the run rate high despite a sluggish pitch. Saim Ayub turned the game by taking 3 wickets for 25 runs, dismissing Kishan, Tilak Varma (25), and Hardik Pandya (0) in quick succession
Captain Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27) played vital cameos to steady the ship and push the score past 150. A late flurry from Rinku Singh and a 16-run final over against Shaheen Afridi ensured India finished with a strong target of 176