India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Sweet Revenge For Six, Traps Saim Ayub LBW

The next ball, Bumrah used the new ball and the swing on offer. He went full this time and Saim Ayub stuck to the crease. The ball hit him flush on the pads as he got beaten by pace and the Umpire raised the finger. Ayub desperately opted for DRS but the replay showed that his pad brushed the pad and the ball hit his legs. The decision stayed upright and Ayub had to departs. Bumrah took a sweet revenge of the six on the last ball.