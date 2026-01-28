India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 4th T20I: IND Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday
India face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with the hosts eyeing another dominant performance after sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The Men in Blue have been supremely commanding throughout the series and will be looking to make it 4-0 tonight. Even without regular No. 3 batter Tilak Varma, India have looked unfazed, continuing to showcase their depth and firepower as the reigning T20 World Champions.
They wrapped up the series with an emphatic eight-wicket win three days ago in Guwahati, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar, alongside Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning spell of 3/17.
Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.