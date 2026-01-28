India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 4th T20I: IND Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Get the toss update, playing XIs, and ball-by-ball commentary for the fourth T20 International between IND and NZ on Wednesday, January 28, at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 2nd T20I Updates
India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: India won toss. Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

  • Toss update: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field first

  • Team news: India brought in Arshdeep Singh for the injured Ishan Kishan, while New Zealand replaced Kyle Jamieson with Zak Foulkes

India face New Zealand in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with the hosts eyeing another dominant performance after sealing an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts made one change, bringing in Arshdeep Singh in place of Ishan Kishan, who has picked up a niggle. New Zealand, meanwhile, drafted in Zak Foulkes for Kyle Jamieson in their playing XI.

India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Live Score

The Men in Blue have been supremely commanding throughout the series and will be looking to make it 4-0 tonight. Even without regular No. 3 batter Tilak Varma, India have looked unfazed, continuing to showcase their depth and firepower as the reigning T20 World Champions.

They wrapped up the series with an emphatic eight-wicket win three days ago in Guwahati, powered by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar, alongside Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning spell of 3/17.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs

India have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Published At:
