India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Red Hot Men In Blue Look To Blow Away Reeling Kiwis
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: After claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav and co will be hoping for another dominating win the 4th encounter at Visakhapatnam
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Good Evening Indian cricket fans. We are back with our live coverage of the India Vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series. It is time for the 4th encounter at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and his side will be looking to make it 4-0 tonight. India have been supremely dominant throughout the series and despite the exclusion of regular number 3 batter Tilak Varma, the reigning T20 World Champions remain unfazed. The Indians had sealed the series with an 8-wicket victory 3 days ago in Guwahati, thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Surya as well as Jasprit Bumrah's man of the match winning figures of 3/17. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
