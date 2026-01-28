India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Red Hot Men In Blue Look To Blow Away Reeling Kiwis

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: After claiming an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, Suryakumar Yadav and co will be hoping for another dominating win the 4th encounter at Visakhapatnam

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Match Live Cricket Score | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Good Evening Indian cricket fans. We are back with our live coverage of the India Vs New Zealand 5-match T20I series. It is time for the 4th encounter at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and his side will be looking to make it 4-0 tonight. India have been supremely dominant throughout the series and despite the exclusion of regular number 3 batter Tilak Varma, the reigning T20 World Champions remain unfazed. The Indians had sealed the series with an 8-wicket victory 3 days ago in Guwahati, thanks to half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Surya as well as Jasprit Bumrah's man of the match winning figures of 3/17. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Welcome

Good Evening to all our readers joining us for the live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand. This is the start of our blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and all the build-up.

