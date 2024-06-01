Kane Stuart has established himself as one of the leading figures in contemporary cricket. As the captain of the New Zealand national team in limited-overs formats and a player for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Williamson has made significant contributions to the sport. His role in leading New Zealand to the 2021 ICC World Test Championship title is particularly notable.

Williamson began his domestic cricket career with Northern Districts at 17. He immediately impacted, scoring his first T20 century in 2014 against Cape Cobras in the Champions League Twenty20. His domestic prowess extended to playing English county cricket, representing Gloucestershire and later Yorkshire, where he was part of the County Championship-winning team in 2014.

In the IPL, Williamson began his career with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2015. He was appointed captain in 2018, leading the team to the finals and finishing as the season's leading scorer. His strategic acumen and calm leadership have been critical factors in his IPL success.

Williamson's international career started when he captained the New Zealand Under-19 team in the 2008 World Cup. He made his ODI debut against India in 2010 and his Test debut against India later that year, scoring a century on debut.

Williamson took over as the full-time captain of New Zealand in 2016, succeeding Brendon McCullum. Under his leadership, New Zealand has reached the finals of multiple ICC tournaments, including the 2019 Cricket World Cup. His captaincy was instrumental in New Zealand winning the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

In December 2020, Williamson achieved a Test batting rating of 890, becoming the number-one ranked Test batsman globally. He has been consistently ranked among the top batters in the world across all formats.

Williamson has set numerous records, including becoming New Zealand's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket as of February 2023. He has scored 32 Test centuries and 13 ODI centuries, demonstrating his skill across different formats.