Cincinnati Open 2025: Taylor Fritz Beats Emilio Nava In Straight Sets

Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Emilio Nava 6-4 6-4 to kickstart his campaign at the Cincinnati Open, where he is the first American man among the top four seeds since 2007.
Not since Andy Roddick 18 years ago has a home player been among the four top-ranked men in Ohio, and Fritz showed his credentials with a solid 6-4 6-4 win on Saturday.
Fritz's service game was key to him reaching the Canadian Open semi-finals earlier this week, and it was a similar story here as he only gave up two break points.
Having staved off both of those opportunities, Fritz won 81% of his first-serve points and 76% when forced into a second serve, with only two breaks required for victory.
Fritz will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the next round, after the 31st-seeded Italian beat Zizou Bergs in straight sets.
He was not the only American to thrill the home crowd, as Frances Tiafoe overcame Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-3.
Tiafoe, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the 2024 final, had 17 break points and converted six of them, with the Spaniard limited to just a 34% second-serve success rate.
Joao Fonseca also advanced after his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, retired while trailing 7-6 (7-4) 5-4.
Data Debrief: Fritz out in front
Fritz's victory was his 20th in ATP-level matches since the start of the grass swing in June, the most of any player.
After semi-final exits at Wimbledon and the Canadian Open – as well as a run to the quarters in Washington D.C. – Fritz's next goal will be a second ATP 1000 crown.