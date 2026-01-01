Roberto Carlos Health Update: Brazil Great Says He's 'Recovering Well' After Undergoing Angioplasty

The Real Madrid legend had a heart obstruction detected and was advised to have a coronary angioplasty on the same day. Hospital Vila Nova Star said Roberto Carlos is stable and will remain under observation in an intensive care unit

Roberto Carlos won 125 Brazil caps and played for 11 years at Real Madrid. Photo: X/Roberto Carlos
  • Roberto Carlos posted a picture of himself smiling in hospital

  • Said he "did not suffer a heart attack" and was looking forward to returning to full fitness

  • Coronary angioplasty done to widen blocked heart arteries

Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos posted a picture of himself smiling in hospital and said he was “recovering well” after confirming Wednesday he had undergone a heart procedure.

“I did not suffer a heart attack. I am recovering well, and looking forward to returning to full fitness and resuming my professional and personal commitments soon,” the 52-year-old former defender said on social media. Earlier Wednesday, Spanish media reported he had undergone surgery in Brazil.

Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo said in a separate statement that Roberto Carlos, who is now a Real Madrid ambassador, had a heart obstruction detected on Monday and was advised to have a coronary angioplasty on the same day. The procedure is minimally invasive and widens blocked or narrowed heart arteries.

“I recently underwent a preventative medical procedure, planned in advance with my medical team," the World Cup and three-time Champions League winner said. "The procedure was successful, and I am well.”

The hospital said Roberto Carlos is stable and will remain under observation in an intensive care unit due to medical protocols.

One of the most attack-minded left backs of all time, Roberto Carlos won 125 Brazil caps and played for 11 years at Madrid.

He was a member of Brazil's World Cup teams which reached the final in 1998 and won in 2002. He also helped Brazil win the Copa America in 1997 and 1999.

