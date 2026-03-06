Premier League: Igor Tudor Sees ‘Something’ Despite Tottenham’s Latest Loss Continues Downward Slide

Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham’s crisis worsened after a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace extended their winless league run to 11 games, though Igor Tudor insists he still sees signs of improvement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
English Premier League 2025-26 Tottenham Hotspur struggles Igor Tudor comments
Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tottenah slide to within one point of relegation zone after fifth straight Premier League defeat

  • Igor Tudor backs Spurs despite conceding nine goals in three matches since taking charge

  • Dominic Solanke strike wasted as Micky van de Ven red card sparks Crystal Palace comeback

The numbers tell an ugly story for Tottenham.

A five-game losing streak leaves Spurs just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. Zero domestic wins in 2026. They’ve allowed nine goals in three matches under new manager Igor Tudor.

“Still nine games to play,” the Croatian coach said after a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Tudor says he “saw something” in his team’s performance that gives him belief for the rest of the Premier League season. Plenty of Spurs fans had seen enough, though, as many left Tottenham Hotspur Stadium long before the final whistle.

Spurs led on striker Dominic Solanke’s goal but fell apart after captain Micky van de Ven was sent off for pulling down Ismaila Sarr. Palace then netted three times before halftime.

Tudor was hired on Valentine’s Day following the firing of Thomas Frank, who lasted eight months on the job. Tudor was given a contract to the end of the season.

Related Content
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, scores their third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. - | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eagles Beat Spurs As Pressure Piles On Igor Tudor
Arsenal players celebrate winning the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. - | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Cruise To 4–1 Win In North London Derby
New Tottenham boss Igor Tudor - null
Tottenham Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know
Juventus' head coach Igor Tudor during the Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Juventus at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, May 10, 2025. - | Photo: LaPresse/Alfredo Falcone via AP
Tottenham Appoint Igor Tudor As Interim Manager After Frank Exit
Related Content

Would Spurs’ front office make another change so quickly?

“I don’t think in that direction. I have my job to do and that’s all,” Tudor said.

Asked if he’d be in the manager’s seat again, he responded: “No comment on that question.”

Tottenham’s announcement on Feb. 14 said Tudor’s task was “to improve performances, deliver results and move us up the Premier League table.”

Thursday’s loss extended Spurs’ Premier League winless slide to 11 games. It also extended an unwanted personal streak for Tudor. He was fired by Juventus last October following three straight losses as part of an eight-match winless run.

Tottenham’s only victories (two) in 2026 have come in the Champions League, and that’s the stage for Spurs’ next game — at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Their next Premier League game is at Liverpool on March 15.

Players’ meeting is held

Solanke told the club’s in-house media that the players understand the assignment.

“We’ve had a little chat between us, and we need to understand that we need to improve — and we need to improve now,” he said post-game. “It’s obviously hard to say just with words — we need to show it on the pitch.

“We need to obviously see what’s going wrong on the pitch, debrief that and see what we can change, but we’re not in a position to dwell on anything right now,” he added. “We need to make sure that next game, we’re going to be at it, see how we can improve and see what we can do to change this form around.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Five Talking Points From IND’s Semi-Final Win Over ENG In Mumbai

  2. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson’s Rise – The Making Of A Legend

  3. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

  4. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

  5. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  5. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar, Speculation Rises Over Samrat Choudhary's Elevation As Bihar CM

  3. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Resigns Abruptly, Mamata Banerjee Alleges 'Political Pressure'

  4. Day In Pics: March 05, 2026

  5. Sushasan Babu Nitish Kumar To Step Down: 10-Time Bihar CM Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Wants Unconditional Surrender From Iran, IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  3. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  4. Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

  5. The Dangerous American Plot To Destabilise Iran

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Wants Unconditional Surrender From Iran, IDF Launches New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century