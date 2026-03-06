Premier League: Igor Tudor Sees ‘Something’ Despite Tottenham’s Latest Loss Continues Downward Slide

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London, Thursday March 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/John Walton