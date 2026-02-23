Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Cruise To 4–1 Win In North London Derby
Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4–1 in the north London derby to reclaim a five-point lead in the Premier League, delivering a dominant response to recent doubts over their title credentials. Eberechi Eze scored twice, opening the scoring before punishing slack defending after the break, while Viktor Gyökeres struck either side of half-time with a superb curled effort and a late finish. Tottenham briefly drew level through Randal Kolo Muani, but Arsenal controlled the second half to secure emphatic bragging rights and leave Spurs hovering just above the relegation zone.
