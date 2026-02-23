Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners Cruise To 4–1 Win In North London Derby

Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4–1 in the north London derby to reclaim a five-point lead in the Premier League, delivering a dominant response to recent doubts over their title credentials. Eberechi Eze scored twice, opening the scoring before punishing slack defending after the break, while Viktor Gyökeres struck either side of half-time with a superb curled effort and a late finish. Tottenham briefly drew level through Randal Kolo Muani, but Arsenal controlled the second half to secure emphatic bragging rights and leave Spurs hovering just above the relegation zone.

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Arsenal players celebrate winning the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, shoots to score his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Firemen try to extinguish a flare during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Tottenham's Xavi Simons, left, and Arsenal's William Saliba challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, center, shoots to score his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani, right, and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in London. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
