New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Black Caps Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Mitchell Santner wins toss and the Kiwis will bat first against the Proteas in the first T20I at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 15, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
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NZ vs SA, 1st T20I: toss update
NZ win toss, elect to bat first in 1st T20I Photo: X/ICC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand win toss and elect to bat first

  • This is the first time both teams are facing after the T20 World Cup semi-final

  • Keshav Maharaj is leading the South Africa side in Aiden Markram's absence

New Zealand and South Africa will take on each other in the first T20I of the five-match bilateral series at the serene Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Both teams last locked horns in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the Black Caps put an end to Proteas' sensational campaign on the back of an blistering 33-ball ton by Finn Allen only to get thrashed by hosts India in the final by 96 runs.

Many senior players are rested from this series as both teams want to test their bench strength and broaden their pool for the next T20 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Mitchell Santner will captain the Kiwis, while Keshav Maharaj will take on the South African reigns in the series.

Check out the live score of NZ vs SA 1st T20I here.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Weather Update

NZ vs SA weather
The weather in Tauranga for the NZ vs SA is clear with little to no prediction of rain Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first at Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

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South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Streaming Details

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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