New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Black Caps Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Summary of this article
New Zealand win toss and elect to bat first
This is the first time both teams are facing after the T20 World Cup semi-final
Keshav Maharaj is leading the South Africa side in Aiden Markram's absence
New Zealand and South Africa will take on each other in the first T20I of the five-match bilateral series at the serene Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Both teams last locked horns in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the Black Caps put an end to Proteas' sensational campaign on the back of an blistering 33-ball ton by Finn Allen only to get thrashed by hosts India in the final by 96 runs.
Many senior players are rested from this series as both teams want to test their bench strength and broaden their pool for the next T20 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.
Mitchell Santner will captain the Kiwis, while Keshav Maharaj will take on the South African reigns in the series.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Weather Update
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first at Mount Maunganui.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa: Connor Esterhuizen(w), Jordan Hermann, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Streaming Details
The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.