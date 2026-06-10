ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, Venues - All You Need To Know

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to return for its tenth edition, with the tournament set to be played from June 12 to July 5 in England and Wales.
First held in 2009 alongside the men's tournament, the competition has grown significantly over the years and will feature a record 12 teams battling for the in demand title this time around. With the world's best sides set to compete across England and Wales, the tournament promises high-quality cricket as teams look to etch their names into history and claim the ultimate prize in women's T20I cricket.
The reigning champions New Zealand, as well as other powerhouses in the form of England, Australia and India will be favourites to win the tournament.
12 teams will be divided across two groups in the opening stage of the tourney, with 33 matches set to take place in a 24-day period.
Group 1 consists of Australia, Netherlands, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa
Group 2 consists of host nations England alongside West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland and Sri Lanka.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Teams and Groups
Group 1: Australia, Netherlands, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa
Group 2: England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Scotland, West Indies
Looking back at the history of the tournament, the first edition was played in 2009 and the tournament saw the host nations England beat New Zealand to claim their first and only title.
Australia is the ultimate powerhouse of the tournament having won the tournament record 6 times. Their title wins came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023.
New Zealand are the current title-holders, claiming the trophy in the 2024 United Arab Emirates (UAE) edition.
The only other nation to have lifted the title are the mighty West Indies (2016)
All Squads For Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Group 1:
Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab
Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Taj Nehar
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk
Group 2:
England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
New Zealand: Melie Kerr (c), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu
Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector
Scotland: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hansima Karunarathne, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Nimasha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Malki Madara, Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi
West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Jannillea Glasgow, Jahzara Claxton, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Shawnisha Hector
Captains
The 2026 Women's T20 World Cup features 12 international teams. Each squad is led by an experienced or pioneering skipper, several of whom took part in the official Captain's Carnival to kick off the tournament.
Group 1:
Sophie Molineux (Australia)- Taking the charge after Alyssa Healy, Molineux is leading an experiential Australian side which includes veterans like Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney, aided by rising talents like Georgia Voll.
Harmanpreet Kaur (India)- The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 team's winning captain will look forward to capture a maiden T20I title for the nation backed by strong hitters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)- A composed batter leading a formidable Proteas side featuring rapid bowlers Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp.
Fatima Sana (Pakistan)- At just 24 years of age, Fatima is taking the charge of the team backed by experienced campaigners heavily focused on spin and all-round depth.
Gaby Lewis (Ireland)- Captain Gaby Lewis leads the underdogs from the front who are hungry to win their maiden T20I title.
Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)- Coaching the team to it's second consecutive T20 World Cup, the team heavily relies on her all-around prowess and leadership.
Group 2:
Heather Knight (England)- In home conditions will be favoring England playing with a highly balanced and deep squad consisting of match winners like Nat Sciver-Brunt.
Melie Kerr (New Zealand)- The defending champions are currently in their transitioning phase under Melie, featuring senior players in their final international global tournaments.
Hayley Matthews (West Indies)- Matthews leads an explosive unit of power-hitters and skilled spinners, known for their aggression and unpredictable T20 style.
Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)- Emerging as a dangerous darkhorse, Sri Lanka heavily relies on their talismanic captain Athapaththu and a strong list of spinners.
Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh)- Joty leads a spin-heavy, highly disciplined squad that has made continuous strides on the global stage.
Babette de Leede (Netherlands)- Captain Babette de Leede and top batter Sterre Kalis lead a spirited Dutch side that successfully navigated the qualifiers to earn a tournament spot.
India's Road To ICC Women's World Cup 2026: What's Changed?
India's relation with the last edition of this tournament hasn't been worth remembering as they got crashed out in the group stages of the 2024 edition.
To seek the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy, they have been used to a fearless style of play, built a settled batting core, and are riding the momentum and pace of their historic home ODI.
Due to a series of injuries in India's pace bowling line up, they will heavily rely on their all-rounders and spinners to choke the batters as early as possible.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will play the role as the torch bearers of their batting line up along with Harmanpreet Kaur
Schedule and Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 12
|England vs Sri Lanka
|23:00
|Edgbaston
|June 13
|Scotland vs Ireland
|15:00
|Old Trafford
|June 13
|Australia vs South Africa
|19:00
|Old Trafford
|June 13
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|23:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 14
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|15:00
|Edgbaston
|June 14
|India vs Pakistan
|19:00
|Edgbaston
|June 16
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|19:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 16
|England vs Ireland
|23:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 17
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|15:00
|Headingley
|June 17
|India vs Netherlands
|19:00
|Headingley
|June 17
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|23:00
|Edgbaston
|June 18
|West Indies vs Scotland
|23:00
|Headingley
|June 19
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|23:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 20
|Australia vs Netherlands
|15:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 20
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|19:00
|Hampshire Bowl
|June 20
|England vs Scotland
|23:00
|Headingley
|June 21
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|15:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 21
|South Africa vs India
|19:00
|Old Trafford
|June 23
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|15:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 23
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|19:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 23
|Australia vs Pakistan
|23:00
|Headingley
|June 24
|England vs West Indies
|23:00
|Lord's
|June 25
|India vs Bangladesh
|19:00
|Old Trafford
|June 25
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|23:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 26
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|23:00
|Old Trafford
|June 27
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|15:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 27
|West Indies vs Ireland
|19:00
|Bristol County Ground
|June 27
|England vs New Zealand
|23:00
|The Oval
|June 28
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|15:00
|Lord's
|June 28
|Australia vs India
|19:00
|Lord's
|June 30
|Semi-Final 1
|19:00
|The Oval
|July 2
|Semi-Final 2
|23:00
|The Oval
|July 5
|Final
|19:00
|Lord's
Above is the schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 kicking off from June 12. Stay Tuned.
Venues
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be hosted across seven iconic venues in England and Wales.
The 33-match tournament features the following stadiums:
Edgbaston – Birmingham (Hosts the opening match)
Lord's – London (Hosts the Final)
The Oval – London (Hosts both Semi-Finals)
Old Trafford Cricket Ground – Manchester
Headingley – Leeds
Bristol County Ground – Bristol
Hampshire Bowl – Southampton
Prize Pool
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record total prize pool of $8,764,615 USD (approx. ₹82 Crore) for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. This represents a 10% increase from the previous edition, driven by the expansion of the tournament from 10 to 12 teams.
The payout structure for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup is as follows:
Winners: $2,340,000 USD (₹21.8 Crore)
Runners-Up: $1,170,000 USD (₹10 Crore)
Losing Semi-Finalists: $675,000 USD each (₹6.29 Crore)
Group-Stage Win: $31,154 USD per match (₹29 Lakh)
Guaranteed Minimum: Every participating team is assured at least $247,500 USD (₹2.31 Crore)
Live Streaming Details
Where can fans watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 live in India?
Fans can watch every match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 live on JioHotstar. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network.
What special features will be available on JioHotstar during the tournament?
JioHotstar will offer multiple regional language feeds, multi-cam viewing options and vertical mobile streaming for an enhanced viewing experience.
Can viewers watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Airtel Xstream Play?
Yes, select matches will also be available on Airtel Xstream Play, subject to platform availability.
How many matches will be played in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026?
A total of 33 matches, including the semi-finals and final, will be played during the tournament.