Sophie Molineux Named All-Format Captain As Australia Announce Squad For India Series

She will succeed veteran wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy, who will retire from all formats of the game after the upcoming series against India

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Australia Announce Squad For India Series
Sophie Molineux is named as Australia's all-format captain as a successor to Alyssa Healy, who's retiring after the India series. Photo: X/ICC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sophie Molineux will take charge of the Australia's T20I squad against India

  • Alyssa Healy will retire from all-formats of the game after India series

  • Tahlia McGrath will be remain the vice-captain of the team

Sophie Molineux has been named as Australia's all-format captain succeeding veteran Alyssa Healy, who is set to retire after the India women's tour of Australia concluding with the one-off Test match at the WACA Stadium Perth.

Molineux will lead Australia in T20Is against India at home, while the all-format reigns will be passed on to her from the tour to West Indies, where she'll captain the side in One Days and Tests as well.

The current vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will carry on the similar duties, while all-rounder Ashleigh Gardener will take on the co-vice captain position.

Cricket Australia has announced a strong all-format squad for the upcoming series against world champions India that will comprise of three T20Is, and three ODIs followed by a one-off Test.

There has been some interesting inclusions in the squad with Nicola Carey making a comeback into the white-ball setup, while 19-year old Lucy Hamilton, who's been roped in the Test squad could make her debut against India.

Australia's ODI Squad vs India

Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's T20I Squad vs India

Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's Squad For One-Off Test Against India

Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Sophie Molineux On Becoming Australia's All-Format Captain

Sophie Molineux made her debut back in 2018 at the age of 20 and since then has represented Australia 58 times across different formats. The 28-year spin all-rounder expressed her gratitude on being bestowed upon with such a responsibility.

"It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who’s had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux said in a statement.

"We've got a really strong group with plenty of natural leaders, alongside a lot of exciting talent coming through, and I'm really looking forward to working together as we keep evolving and pushing ourselves to the next level, while staying true to the identity that makes this team so special," she added.

