Filipe Luis Sacked By Flamengo After 8-0 Win To Reach Campeonato Carioca Final

Flamengo have dismissed head coach Filipe Luis just hours after an 8-0 Campeonato Carioca semi-final win sealed an 11-0 aggregate triumph, bringing an end to a trophy-laden career

Filipe Luis sacked by Flamego despite big win Campeonato Carioca
Coach Filipe Luis of Brazil's Flamengo reacts during the Recopa Sudamericana second leg final soccer match against Argentina's Lanus in Rio de Janeiro, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Filipe Luis sacked by Flamengo after an 8-0 win over Madureira in the Campeonato Carioca semi-final

  • Flamengo confirm assistant Ivan Palanco and physical trainer Diogo Linhares also depart

  • Luis won seven trophies in 100 matches, including the 2025 Copa Libertadores

Flamengo have sacked head coach Filipe Luis just hours after leading them to an 8-0 win in the Campeonato Carioca semi-final against Madureira. The 40-year-old former Chelsea player oversaw an emphatic 11-0 aggregate win in the semi-finals to seal a place in the Carioca final, where they will face Fluminense on Sunday.

“Filipe Luis will no longer be in charge of the professional team. Ivan Palanco (assistant coach) and Diogo Linhares (physical trainer) are also leaving the club along with him," Flamengo said in a statement.

“Flamengo thanks former player and coach Filipe Luis for everything that was achieved and shared during this journey. The club wishes him success and the best of luck in the continuation of his professional career.”

Filipe Luis’ Successful Managerial Career

Luis joined the Scarlet and Black on September 24, replacing former Brazil head coach Tite. He oversaw 100 games for the Brazilian club, winning an impressive seven trophies during his tenure.

This included the Copa Libertadores title in 2025, with Luis becoming the ninth person to win the competition both as a player and as a coach. He had previously lifted the Libertadores twice as a player with Flamengo in 2019 and 2022.

He also won Serie A, Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil, Campeonato Carioca, FIFA Challenger Cup, and FIFA Derby of the Americas titles.

He was previously in charge of Flamengo’s U-17 and U-20 sides, leading them to league championships before taking over the senior team.

Despite the silverware, there were several issues with Luis’ reign. Under his guidance, Flamengo lost consecutive finals in 2026, finishing runners-up in both the Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana last month.

Even after the 8-0 win, there were chants of “shameless” aimed at the Flamengo players from their supporters.

Flamengo are currently 11th in the Brazilian Serie A league with one win and one draw from three matches, trailing leaders Palmeiras by six points, albeit with a game in hand.

