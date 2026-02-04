Santos Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Brazilian Serie A 2026: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Santos enter the derby after a 4-2 opening defeat to Chapecoense
Santos FC will host arch-rivals Sao Paulo FC in the Matchday 2 fixture of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2026 at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium on Wednesday, with the two sides arriving at the iconic San-Sao classico in different moods.
Santos head into the derby needing a response after a 4-2 defeat by Chapecoense in their opening match. The defeat left the Peixe 18th in the standings and extended their winless run to five matches across competitions.
Following last season’s narrow escape from relegation, Santos were meant to push for mid-table stability this time. However, the opening-day loss exposed deep issues with their defence and midfield.
Their attack is depleted, too, with Neymar still recovering from his knee injury. However, reports suggest the forward is closing in on a return, with an appearance in the next league match a possibility.
In contrast, Sao Paulo arrive after opening their league campaign with an impressive 2-1 victory over defending champions Flamengo. This rubber-stamped the club’s ambition to return to Copa Libertadores contention this year.
That win lifted the Tricolour Paulista to fourth place after the opening round and extended their run to two consecutive victories across competitions. This is a marked improvement from last season’s form, where they finished eighth.
Santos vs Sao Paulo: Head-To-Head Records
Santos and Sao Paulo have met each other 326 times in the San-Sao derby. Sao Paulo lead the head-to-head with 140 wins, while Santos have won 110 times. 76 games have ended as draws.
The two teams last met in the Campeonato Paulista, where Sao Paulo claimed a 2-0 victory.
Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A match being played?
The Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A match will be played on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 4:30 AM IST on February 5, and will be hosted at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira.
Where to watch the Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A match live?
In Brazil, fans can watch the Santos vs Sao Paulo, Brazilian Serie A match live on Premiere, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, and Vivo Play. The fixture will not be shown live in India.