Corinthians Vs Sao Paulo Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista: Classico Majestoso Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Corinthians face Sao Paulo in Campeonato Paulista 2026 on January 18
This is the 365th edition of Classico Majestoso
Find out when and where to watch Corinthians vs Sao Paulo match live
Corinthians will take on Sao Paulo in the third round of the Campeonato Paulista Serie A1 2026 on Sunday, January 18, marking another edition of the iconic Classico Majestoso. This match, one of the biggest club rivalries in South America, will be played at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo.
Corinthians began their Paulista campaign with a 3-0 win over Ponte Preta. However, the Timao suffered a 3-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino in the following match, leaving them ninth in the standings after two rounds.
Ahead of the Majestoso, new signing Matheus Pereira, who recently joined the club on loan from Fortaleza, has trained with Corinthians and could feature. The imposing atmosphere of the Neo Quimica Arena, which can accommodate more than 49,000 supporters, will be key in the high-pressure derby.
Sao Paulo, meanwhile, bounced back from a difficult start to the campaign with a 1-0 win over Sao Bernardo, with Luciano scoring the only goal. That result marked the Tricolours’ first win of the season under Hernan Crespo, following an opening-round 3-0 loss to Mirassol.
Classico Majestoso: Head-to-Head Records
The Classico Majestoso has been played 364 times across competitions. Corinthians lead the head-to-head with 133 wins, while Sao Paulo have claimed 115 victories. 116 matches have ended in draws.
Recent history, however, favours the visitors. Corinthians have managed just one win in the last six meetings, a 3-1 Serie A victory on November 21, 2025. Over the same period, Sao Paulo have won four times, with one match finishing level.
Corinthians vs Sao Paulo, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Corinthians vs Sao Paulo, Campeonato Paulista match being played?
The Corinthians vs Sao Paulo, Campeonato Paulista match will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on January 19.
Where to watch the Corinthians vs Sao Paulo, Campeonato Paulista match live?
In Brazil, fans can watch the Corinthians vs Sao Paulo, Campeonato Paulista match live on TNT Brasil, TNT Go, Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+, and Vivo Play platforms. The Classico Majestoso will not be live-streamed or televised in any other countries.