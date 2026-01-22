Santos Vs Corinthians Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Classico Alvinegro Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Santos vs Corinthians Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Find out all about the Classico Alvinegro, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Santos Vs Corinthians Live Streaming, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Classico Alvinegro
File photo of the Corinthians team. | Photo: X/Corinthians
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Santos face Corinthians in Campeonato Paulista 2026 on Thursday

  • This is the 355th edition of Classico Alvinegro

  • Find out when and where to watch the Santos vs Corinthians match live

Santos host Corinthians in the fourth round of the Campeonato Paulista Serie A1 2026 on Thursday, January 22, at Vila Belmiro. Both sides enter the match level on points from three matches in another edition of the Classico Alvinegro, one of Brazil’s oldest rivalries dating back to 1913.

Santos currently sit 10th, having registered one win, one draw and one defeat, scoring and conceding three goals each. Corinthians are placed ninth, also on four points, but with a slightly better goal return.

Santos enter the derby following a 1-1 draw with Guarani. The Peixe will have Gabriel Barbosa available again after a short spell on the sidelines due to tendinitis. However, Santos have shown defensive frailties under Juan Pablo Vojvoda, conceding goals in each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Corinthians come into the match after a 1-1 draw against Sao Paulo, having earlier won a 3-0 against Red Bull Bragantino. Head coach Dorival Junior will be without Memphis Depay and Rodrigo Garro, both of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Classico Alvinegro: Head-To-Head Records

Santos and Corinthians have met 354 times in all competitions. Corinthians hold the edge with 140 wins, while Santos have claimed 112 victories. 102 games have ended in draws. Recent Paulista encounters have leaned in Corinthians’ favour, including a 2-1 win in last season’s semi-final.

Santos vs Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista 2026: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Santos vs Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista match being played?

The Santos vs Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista match will be played on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at the Estadio Urbano Caldera (also known as Vila Belmiro) in Santos. In India, the match will kick off at 4:00 AM IST on January 23.

Where to watch the Santos vs Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista match live?

In Brazil, fans can watch the Santos vs Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista match live on TNT Brasil, TNT Go, Zapping, Claro TV+, Max Brazil, Sky+, and Vivo Play platforms. The Classico Alvinegro will not be live-streamed or televised in any other countries.

Published At:
