India Vs England Semi-Final: Stories You Need To Read Before Mumbai Showdown - A Checklist

India facing England for third time in row at ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals
Winner to face New Zealand in title clash
Follow assorted pre-match stories and photos before match begins
The third consecutive iteration of the T20 World Cup semi-final fixture between India and England is nearly upon us. The two teams are set to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (March 5, 2026) for a place in the summit clash against New Zealand.
Besides the usual previews and stats-rich copies available elsewhere, here is a curated list of pre-match stories and photos to go through ahead of the delicious showdown in Mumbai:
What Happened In Adelaide And Georgetown?
England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval, before the Men In Blue had their revenge in Georgetown in 2024. Relive those games as we brace for the Wankhede installment.
Five Unforgettable Moments
From Yuvraj Singh's evergreen six sixes against Stuart Board in 2007 to Harbhajan Singh's masterfull off-spin bowling in 2012, here is a recap of the most memorable moments from the India vs England T20 World Cup rivalry.
Where Match Could Be Won Or Lost
Will it end up being a direct face-off between the two team's explosive batting units? Or will dropped catches, or the toss outcome prove to be the difference? Here is an analysis of the likely decisive factors of the semi-final.
Pujara Suggests Change In Abhishek's Technique
Abhishek Sharma has not been in the best of form in the T20 World Cup, falling for three consecutive ducks in the group stage and only having one score above 15 so far. Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested a change in Abhishek's batting stance to return to his destructive best. Read to find out more.
Varun Striving To Regain Magic
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is going through an indifferent patch, was one of the four squad members who toiled hard in Mumbai's heat ahead of the semi-final. Here is a sneak peek into his nets session, and what bowling coach Morne Morkel had to say about Varun.
Training Session Snapshots
While most Indian players trained on Tuesday and opted to rest on Wednesday, England had an extensive practice session on Wednesday evening. The players were seen engaging in light football amid the fitness drill and batting, bowling practice. Head coach Brendon McCullum, meanwhile, had a close look at the Wankhede Stadium surface.
Predicted Playing XIs
As mentioned above, Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy are yet to set the tournament alight. Will the Indian team management choose to replace them with Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav respectively for the big match? England also have a dilemma of which of their three spinners to drop in order to bring back Jamie Overton. Check out our predicted playing XIs.
Three Key Battles
In high-stakes matches like these, the mini-battles within, or 'match-ups' as players like to call them these days, often dictate the outcome. Here are three key player battles from tonight's India vs England semi-final.
Top Five India Performers
At various stages of their campaign, India have found different heroes to tide them to victory despite imperfect overall displays. Here are the five players who have stood out so far.
Hourly Weather Forecast
While there thankfully are scant chances of rain in Mumbai during the match, the sweltering heat could play a key role in the playing conditions and teams' strategies. Check out the hourly weather forecast in the city on Thursday.
When and where will the India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final be played?
The second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5) at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm.
What is India's head-to-head record against England in T20Is?
India have won 17 out of the 29 matches they have played against England in T20 internationals so far.
What are India and England's squads for the semi-final?
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.