India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Cheteshwar Pujara Suggests Technical Changes In Abhishek Sharma's Stance

The left-handed batter has not been in the best of form in this tournament managing to score a fifty (55) against Zimbabwe in their Super 8 match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs Zimbabwe Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India take on England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026

  • Opener Abhishek Sharma has failed to light up the tournament thus far

  • Ex-IND player Pujara has suggested some technical changes to the fiery opener

India lock horns against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai as the hosts aim to qualify for their second successive final of the tournament. The winner of the second semi-final will take on New Zealand in the final, who defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the first semi-final match on Wednesday.

The Men In Blue will go in the game as slight favourites but England, under Harry Brook's leadership, have peaked at the right time and could pose a threat. These two countries have faced each other 29 times in the T20I arena, with India winning 17 games to England's 12.

Ahead of the all-important semi-final match, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested some technical changes to opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter has not been in the best of form in this tournament managing to score a fifty (55) against Zimbabwe in their Super 8 match.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Game Plan’, Cheteshwar Pujara offered changes to Abhishek's batting stance.

“If you look at his stance, his front-foot toe is now facing towards cover, and his shoulders are straight. Earlier, his toe was pointing towards mid-off, and his shoulder was open. With the current stance, his hands are very close to his body, which is also allowing him to maintain good balance with his head. Abhishek is very strong on the off side.

Related Content
Abhishek Sharma has three consecutive ducks in the ongoing T20 World Cup. - | Photo: Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Morne Morkel Backs Abhishek Sharma To Recall Last Year's Wankhede Heroics Ahead Of Semi-Final
India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
IND Vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs, T20 World Cup: Will Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy Be Dropped In Semi-Final?
India's Abhishek Sharma, left fist bumps his batting partner Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs ZIM Super 8 Match?
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ
Related Content

"If you look at his boundary options, anything in that zone, in the fifth or sixth stump line, closer to the wide line, he is extremely strong and his strike-rate is very good.

Pujara was of the opinion that Abhishek will look to make room against England's Jofra Archer and has been successful against the fast bowler in the past.

"Now, what is Jofra Archer’s strength? Most of his deliveries, when he releases the ball, go away from the left-hander. That is why Abhishek has been very successful against Jofra Archer in the past. I still believe that even at the Wankhede, he will look to give himself a little bit of room, try to go over point or over cover, and score as many runs as possible on the off side," Pujara added.

Speaking of the Wankhede strip that will be used for the IND vs ENG semi-final clash, reports suggested that the curators have left a bit of green grass on the track, rising further speculations of faster bowlers coming into play.

The Wankhede Stadium has hosted 20 T20I matches with 10 wins going in favour of sides batting first and as many for sides chasing under the lights.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Q

Where to watch India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match live?

A

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Q

What are India vs England head-to-head stats in T20Is?

A

  • Played: 29

  • India won: 17

  • England won: 12

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Angus Ng Ka Long LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match

  4. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  4. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  5. Kamal Haasan-Led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka Coast; 32 Rescued, Over 100 Feared Missing

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Heavy Strikes On Iran Continue, Israel Advances In Lebanon

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law