India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Cheteshwar Pujara Suggests Technical Changes In Abhishek Sharma's Stance

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Zimbabwe, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary