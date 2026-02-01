T20 World Cup Dispatch: India One Step Closer To Qualification As Abhishek Takes Off; Pakistan Nervously Look At NZ

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: India kept semi-final hopes alive while South Africa stay unbeaten; England eye momentum despite Jos Buttler's slump, and New Zealand's win can end Pakistan's campaign

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruat Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 dispatch February 26 India vs Zimbabwe Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • India crushed Zimbabwe by 72 runs after posting a tournament-record 256/4

  • Abhishek Sharma struck 55 off 30, with Suryakumar, Hardik and Tilak firing away as well

  • A New Zealand win against England would eliminate Pakistan; Jos Buttler looks to revive fortunes

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is entering the final phase of its Super 8 stage, with England taking on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Three Lions have already secured a place in the semi-finals, and it’s the Black Caps’ turn to fight for qualification to the next stage.

This crucial Super 8 match comes following South Africa and India registering huge wins against West Indies and Zimbabwe, respectively. Let’s take a look at the biggest headlines and tidbits from the T20 World Cup 2026:

Step One Done For India

Following the 76-run defeat to South Africa, India needed to win both of their remaining Super 8 games to secure a place in the semi-finals. India completed the first step on Thursday, with Suryakumar and co. demolishing Zimbabwe in a 72-run victory.

The Men in Blue will next face West Indies in another must-win fixture on March 1. Another victory will fire them to the next stage.

Abhishek Sharma Takes Off

Along with the two vital points, India will also be happy to see their brilliant opener Abhishek Sharma return to form against Zimbabwe. The opener had registered three ducks before managing 15 against South Africa.

However, he upped the tempo against the Chevrons, hitting his way to a 26-ball half-century before finishing at 55 off 30 balls – including four boundaries and four sixes. His strike rate of 183 was one of the highest in India’s fiery first innings, which posted a tournament-record total of 256/4.

The other big contributions came from Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 13 balls, strike rate 254), Hardik Pandya (50* off 23, SR 217), and Tilak Varma (44 off 16, SR 275).

Pakistan Look Nervously At NZ

When New Zealand take the field against England on Thursday, they will hold not only their own fate in their hands but also that of Pakistan. A win tomorrow will guarantee NZ a place in the semi-finals, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament along with already eliminated Sri Lanka.

So, Pakistani fans will surely be cheering for England, as an English victory will still keep them at least mathematically in contention for qualification. To qualify, Pakistan would need New Zealand to suffer a big loss against England, and then secure a big victory in their match against Sri Lanka.

Buttler Blues For England

Ever since their nervy win against Nepal and the following loss against West Indies, England have regrouped well to lock a semi-final place. Harry Brook’s side have beaten Sri Lanka and Pakistan with relative comfort, and will be favourites against NZ as well.

However, one player is yet to find his footing in the tournament – veteran batter Jos Buttler. After scoring 26 and 21 against Nepal and West Indies, respectively, the 35-year-old has registered four single-digit scores in a row. Brook will hope that Buttler can end the dry spell against New Zealand.

South Africa Remain Perfect

South Africa maintained their 100% record in the tournament with a nine-wicket thrashing of West Indies on Thursday, chasing down a target of 177 with 23 balls to spare. This marked their sixth win in six games – the only unbeaten team in the T20 World Cup this year.

The Proteas beat Canada, Afghanistan (in one of the best T20 matches of all time), New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates in the group stage. Their Super 8 journey began with a superb 76-run win over co-hosts India, before their victory against West Indies.

Nasser Hussain’s Chennai Memories

Ahead of India’s match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, former England captain Nasser Hussain returned to the city of his birth. In conversation with Dinesh Karthik, Hussain recalled how the Chepauk stadium was his father’s “favourite place on the planet”.

“I felt very English, but I was also incredibly proud of the Indian side of me. Incredibly proud, even just walking through (Chepauk) now,” Hussain said. “You can see the sort of pride that a Chennai boy went to play for England and captain England.”

Published At:
