Sporting CP 5-0 Bodo/Glimt, UCL: Norwegians Beaten As Lions Prepare For Arsenal Test
The Bodø/Glimt fairy tale is over — but only after an unlikely streak of wins that has charmed the world of soccer. After beating Man City and Atletico Madrid in the final two rounds of the league stage to squeeze into the playoff round, the northernmost team ever to play in the Champions League defeated Inter Milan — last season’s runner-up — home and away to advance to the round of 16. Winning 3-0 in its 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium last week didn’t prove enough against Sporting, which dominated throughout in the return match and scored through Gonçalo Inácio, Pedro Gonçalves and Luis Suarez to take the game to extra time. There, Uruguay left back Maxi Araújo scored in the 92nd minute to put Sporting ahead on aggregate for the first time and Rafael Nel added a fifth in stoppage time.
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