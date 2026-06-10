Knicks 111-115 Spurs, 2026 NBA Finals: Wembanyama Leads Side To Victory, Cuts Deficit 1-2

Victor Wembanyama has his first NBA Finals win — and the New York Knicks suddenly have a lot of work left to end their 53-year championship drought. Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory Monday night that cut the Knicks’ lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. San Antonio is trying to make a first-of-its-kind NBA Finals comeback, and the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, with his array of skills, makes anything look possible.

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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with guard Stephon Castle during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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Victor Wembanyama NBA Finals Basketball Series
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama lies on the court after a shot during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks In New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson looks for a call during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) chase down the lose ball during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks for a call during second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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NBA Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) brings the ball up the court against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs defenders during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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NBA Finals Knicks Spurs Basketball
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks as New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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NBA Finals Basketball Series: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
President Donald Trump watches Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York with Bruce Blakeman and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
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NBA Finals Basketball Series: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) pulls down a rebound over New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
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NBA Finals Spurs Knicks Basketball
President Donald Trump gestures during the National Anthem as he attends an NBA Finals playoff basketball game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, with Kai Trump, left, Knicks owner James Dolan and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, right. | Photo: AP /Mark Schiefelbein
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