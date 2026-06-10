FIFA World Cup 2026: Marktweg Street At The Hague In Netherlands Gets Decorated Ahead Of WC
Every football season, Marktweg in The Hague is decorated in colour orange like no other place in the Netherlands. The locals take to the streets to transform into a vibrant tribute to the Oranje, showing passion, community, and tradition. The streets and placards are place in every shop, as they look to support their national side for the marquee tournament. The Dutch are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are one of the primary contenders.
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