FIFA World Cup 2026: Marktweg Street At The Hague In Netherlands Gets Decorated Ahead Of WC

Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post

1/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





2/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





3/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





4/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





5/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





6/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





7/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





8/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





9/9 Marktweg Street in The Hague, Netherlands, is decorated ahead of the start of the soccer World Cup. | Photo: AP/Patrick Post





