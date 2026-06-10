What Transpired Behind Closed Doors At The INDIA Bloc meeting

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee spoke about what she described as political excesses and electoral irregularities in West Bengal. She urged alliance partners to remain united and suggested that the Congress should take the lead in improving coordination among INDIA bloc constituents. Banerjee also stressed the need to work closely with civil society groups and advised alliance partners against publicly criticising one another. "We should get on the ground and connect with the people," she said.