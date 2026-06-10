What Transpired Behind Closed Doors At The INDIA Bloc meeting

Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav raised concerns over seat-sharing, electoral strategy and poor coordination in Bihar.
Rahul Gandhi defended the Congress's position in Kerala, saying it reflected the views of state leaders and was not driven by personal animosity.
Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren called for stronger coordination, clearer communication and a more structured alliance mechanism
When the Opposition INDIA bloc met on June 10, it did so in the aftermath of the April elections, in which several opposition parties fared poorly and the Congress is in power in two states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Much of the meeting was dominated by criticism of the Congress and calls for stronger coordination within the alliance.
Leaders from several INDIA bloc constituents, including Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the CPI(M), CPI and the NCP (SP), voiced concerns about the Congress's functioning within the alliance. Several parties were also critical of the Congress's decision to part ways with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) after the elections and align with Vijay's TVK.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who opened the meeting, raised concerns about the SIR exercise, delimitation, the lack of proper debate on crucial Bills, and the absence of discussions on key livelihood issues such as price rise, unemployment and farmers' concerns in Parliament. He said these were matters that deserved serious consideration.
According to sources, the Samajwadi Party, which initiated the discussion, argued that political coordination should be guided by ground realities and that the Congress must work more closely with parties that have a deeper understanding of local political dynamics. The party maintained that seat-sharing discussions should take place only after a proper assessment of regional realities.
Akhilesh Yadav said regional parties openly acknowledge their alliance with the Congress, but the Congress rarely reciprocates. He pointed to the DMK as a key ally and questioned why it was absent from the discussion and why it had distanced itself. He said the Congress should explain what had happened. Yadav also remarked that had Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar remained within the alliance, the political situation would have been markedly different.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reportedly raised similar concerns, alleging that the Congress had fielded candidates in Bihar who were perceived to be close to the BJP. He also referred to the nomination of an individual allegedly linked to the Union Home Minister, claiming that such decisions had influenced the electoral process in the state. Highlighting poor coordination within the alliance, he noted that alliance partners had ended up contesting against one another in 10 to 15 constituencies in Bihar.
Referring to the Rajya Sabha elections, Yadav reportedly said the Congress had failed to ensure that even its own MLAs voted for the alliance-backed candidate. He reported said that he had repeatedly informed top Congress leaders about the situation, but received no response. He added that he had requested the Congress leadership to send someone to Patna to persuade the MLAs, but no action was taken.
Several leaders stressed that the Congress should take greater initiative in coordinating alliance partners. A CPI leader emphasised that the coalition is based on a voluntary association of parties and not on any binding arrangement. He said all constituents were united by a common political objective.
Several leaders also expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress's handling of its relationship with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu. Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were critical of the Congress over the issue.
Brittas also voiced concerns over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attacking CPI(M) leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said criticism from Kerala Congress leaders could be understood in the context of state politics, but remarks made by the national leadership carried a different political significance.
Another major point of contention was the Congress’s approach towards opposing the BJP. Several Left leaders argued that while all alliance partners were committed to challenging the BJP, the Congress should refrain from suggesting that other opposition parties had any tacit understanding with the ruling party. They maintained that no constituent should question the secular credentials of another alliance partner.
"We will not support anything that compromises our secular credentials," said a Left leader who attended the meeting.
RSP leader N.K. Premachandran said in Kerala politics remains a contest between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). He argued that the CPI(M) had consistently targeted the Congress and the UDF leadership in the state, often claiming that the Congress would eventually align with the BJP. He said it was the responsibility of both the Congress and the UDF to clarify their position, adding that Pinarayi Vijayan had also repeatedly attacked Rahul Gandhi.
Premachandran further argued that the Left in Kerala had drifted away from its traditional ideological positions. CPI general secretary D. Raja objected to the characterisation, prompting Premachandran to contend that the CPI(M)-led LDF government was no longer adhering to core Left principles and policies.
Responding to concerns raised by Kerala leaders, Rahul Gandhi said the he could substantiate the position of Congress with facts. He argued that the Left had deviated from certain foundational principles and said the issue had generated significant concern within the state unit. Gandhi referred to corporate influence and other political issues before indicating that a detailed discussion was not appropriate at that moment.
"We have to take into account the views of our state leaders," Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said, declining to elaborate further on the Congress's position in Kerala.
During the discussion, Gandhi raised the issue of Adani's presence in the state. A Left leader, however, countered that the Adani project had been brought to Kerala during the Congress-led government of Oommen Chandy.
"There is no personal animosity towards Pinarayi Vijayan," Gandhi said. Gandhi maintained that his campaign speeches reflected political positions shaped by feedback from local party leaders.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee spoke about what she described as political excesses and electoral irregularities in West Bengal. She urged alliance partners to remain united and suggested that the Congress should take the lead in improving coordination among INDIA bloc constituents. Banerjee also stressed the need to work closely with civil society groups and advised alliance partners against publicly criticising one another. "We should get on the ground and connect with the people," she said.
Concerns were also raised about leadership and coordination within the alliance. Some leaders cautioned that the actions and decisions of the alliance leadership would continue to come under scrutiny unless coordination mechanisms improved.
To reduce tensions and strengthen cooperation, several participants called for more frequent meetings and better communication among alliance partners as the next electoral cycle approaches.
During the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who joined virtually, suggested that the alliance should project a recognised leader as its public face. He also raised concerns about the lack of coordination within the bloc.
"There is no clear point of contact when issues arise," Thackeray reportedly said, calling for the appointment of a coordinator. He urged the Congress to take responsibility for ensuring better coordination among alliance partners.
Thackeray also stressed the need for greater message discipline, saying that on key issues the INDIA bloc should speak with one voice and present a unified position.
JMM leader Hemant Soren, who also joined the meeting virtually, echoed these concerns. According to sources, he stressed that the Congress should pay greater attention to the views of state leaders and ensure that national-level decisions take local political realities into account.
Without directly referring to the Rajya Sabha elections, Soren reportedly said it was often difficult for regional leaders to explain such decisions to their party workers and local leadership. He urged the Congress's national leadership to take responsibility for improving communication and holding consultations with state units so that the rationale behind alliance decisions is better understood.
Representatives from smaller parties also stressed the need to engage more effectively with young voters and emerging political trends. Several noted that youth aspirations and concerns must receive greater attention if the opposition hopes to expand its support base.
Forward Bloc leader G. Devarajan referred to the emergence of "Cockroach Janata Party", he said it reflected the anger of Gen Z and should not be dismissed. He also raised concerns about repeated examination irregularities, noting that students and parents had been severely affected. With more than 80 alleged cases of exam malpractice reported, he said the Opposition should take up the issue forcefully and demand accountability from those responsible.
At the same time, Devarajan stressed that the meeting should not be seen as an exercise in criticising the Congress. "We may have different views, but we are not here to corner the Congress," he underscored.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) highlighted the need to strengthen democratic forces, while the Forward Bloc argued that internal criticisms and disagreements should remain within the alliance and not be aired publicly through the media.
Rahul Gandhi reiterated his belief that the BJP-led government faced significant internal contradictions and that these tensions could eventually weaken it politically. Referring to West Bengal, Gandhi said the Congress had previously approached the Trinamool Congress seeking an alliance but had been offered only two seats. He argued that a broader electoral understanding could have produced a different outcome in the state.
Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal also intervened during the discussions, arguing that the alliance required a dedicated convenor. He further called for stronger efforts to challenge electoral reforms and criticised recent judicial decisions that he said had not been favourable to the opposition. He pointed towards people whose names removed from the electoral roll. That matter should be taken with the judiciary as the judiciary is also not taking this matter seriously.
Gandhi concluded by assuring alliance partners that the Congress would carefully consider the concerns raised during the meeting.