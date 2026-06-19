MK Stalin’s Birthday Wish to Rahul Signals Congress-DMK Rift

MK Stalin’s formal and brief birthday wish to Rahul Gandhi lacks any mention of political alliance or INDIA bloc, indicating growing distance between Congress and DMK.
Differences over seat sharing, power equations, and state-level dominance have led to visible cracks in the once-strong Congress-DMK partnership.
The apparent cooling of ties could weaken the opposition INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu and affect its national coordination.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin’s birthday wish to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sparked speculation about the future of the Congress-DMK alliance, with many interpreting the message as a sign of growing distance between the two parties.
Stalin took to social media to wish Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, posting a formal message that notably avoided any mention of their political partnership or the INDIA bloc. The restrained tone of the message has been widely contrasted with the warm, alliance-heavy greetings exchanged between the two leaders in previous years.
Political observers point out that the Congress and DMK have been drifting apart in recent months over several issues, including seat-sharing disputes in local body elections, differences on key policy matters, and Congress’s aggressive push for a larger role in Tamil Nadu politics. The once-strong alliance, which helped the DMK-led INDIA bloc sweep Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is now showing visible cracks.
Sources within both parties indicate that Congress leaders are unhappy with what they perceive as the DMK’s “hegemonic” attitude and reluctance to accommodate Congress demands. On the other hand, DMK leaders feel the Congress is trying to regain lost ground in the state at their expense.
Stalin’s brief and formal birthday greeting, which focused on personal wishes without any reference to “continued partnership” or “shared goals”, is being seen by many as a diplomatic signal that the alliance is under severe strain.
Congress sources, however, downplayed the speculation, stating that personal greetings should not be over-interpreted. Rahul Gandhi’s office has not yet issued any detailed response to Stalin’s message.
The development comes at a time when the INDIA bloc is already facing internal challenges in several states. Political analysts believe that if the Congress-DMK relationship is not repaired soon, it could significantly impact the opposition’s prospects in future elections in Tamil Nadu and at the national level.