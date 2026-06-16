DMK Slams Congress Over 'Underhand Tactics' and Alliance Backstabbing in Tamil Nadu Polls

Gandhi outlined future actions for the coalition. "...What is coming now, after what has happened in Iran, is uncontrollable. It is uncontrollable, and it is going to create a space for us to mobilise the masses. Also, get rid of the notion that we are not coordinated and do not act together. These are all ideas the BJP is putting out. This is not true —I am 100 per cent sure, and I can vouch right now for the DMK. When it comes to defending the idea of India, every single person will be in this room," Gandhi told PTI.