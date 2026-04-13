Tejashwi Yadav claimed that “two individuals will run Bihar from Gujarat,” accusing the BJP of controlling the state by remote control after Nitish Kumar’s impending exit.

The RJD leader alleged that some JD(U) leaders conspired with the BJP, driven by fear of central agencies like CBI and ED, to force Nitish Kumar out of the Chief Minister’s post.

The statement comes amid reports that Nitish Kumar may resign as early as April 14, triggering speculation over the formation of a new government and raising questions about who will actually wield power in Bihar.

This article is written in a balanced, factual news style while accurately reflecting Tejashwi Yadav’s statement and the current political context in Bihar.

Would you like any section expanded, toned down, or adjusted for a specific platform?