Two Individuals Will Run Bihar From Gujarat, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Summary of this article
Tejashwi Yadav claimed that “two individuals will run Bihar from Gujarat,” accusing the BJP of controlling the state by remote control after Nitish Kumar’s impending exit.
The RJD leader alleged that some JD(U) leaders conspired with the BJP, driven by fear of central agencies like CBI and ED, to force Nitish Kumar out of the Chief Minister’s post.
The statement comes amid reports that Nitish Kumar may resign as early as April 14, triggering speculation over the formation of a new government and raising questions about who will actually wield power in Bihar.
This article is written in a balanced, factual news style while accurately reflecting Tejashwi Yadav’s statement and the current political context in Bihar.
Would you like any section expanded, toned down, or adjusted for a specific platform?
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running Bihar by “remote control from Gujarat.”
Speaking to the media in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Two individuals will run Bihar from Gujarat,” in an apparent reference to top BJP leaders based in Gujarat who, he alleged, would call the shots in the state after Nitish Kumar steps down as Chief Minister.
The remark comes at a time of major political flux in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is widely expected to resign from the post of Chief Minister shortly, with reports suggesting he may do so as early as April 14, paving the way for a new government. Yadav claimed that a deal to remove Nitish Kumar had been struck much earlier by “bigwigs” and that some JD(U) leaders were either intimidated or lured by the BJP and central agencies.
Tejashwi Yadav further alleged that JD(U) leaders conspired with the BJP out of fear of CBI and ED probes, forcing Nitish Kumar’s exit. He criticised the ruling dispensation for turning Bihar into a state controlled from outside, while local leaders merely followed instructions.
This sharp political attack comes days after Nitish Kumar was sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP and as his belongings were reportedly being shifted out of the Chief Minister’s residence. The developments have triggered intense speculation over the next Chief Minister and the stability of the NDA alliance in Bihar.
The RJD has been aggressively positioning itself as the champion of Bihari pride and local leadership, contrasting it with what Tejashwi described as “remote control” politics from Gujarat. He has repeatedly accused the BJP-led alliance of exploiting Bihar for votes while decisions are taken elsewhere.
Political observers see Tejashwi Yadav’s statement as part of the RJD’s strategy to highlight “outsider control” and consolidate support ahead of any possible political realignment or future electoral battles in the state.
As Bihar braces for a change in leadership, the coming days are expected to see heightened political activity, with alliances being tested and claims flying thick and fast from both sides.