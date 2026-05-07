Nitish Kumar's Son Takes Oath As Bihar Cabinet Minister Along-with 31 Others

In a major expansion of the Cabinet of Bihar's first BJP-led government, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and 31 others took oath as ministers on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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Oath-taking ceremony of ministers of the Bihar government
leaders Shravan Kumar and Nishant Kumar, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others take oath during the oath-taking ceremony of ministers of the Bihar government at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and 31 others took oath as Bihar Cabinet ministers in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

  • Prominent inductees included Nishant Kumar, the son of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who stepped down as CM to enter the Rajya Sabha.

  • The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-member assembly with 89 MLAs, has 15 ministers, who took oath.

The sun beat down on Patna’s Gandhi Maidan this Thursday, but the heat of the weather was easily rivalled by the political fever gripping Bihar. In a sprawling ceremony that felt more like a national convention than a state cabinet expansion, 32 leaders took their oaths of office. For many in the crowd, the optics were clear: this wasn't just another reshuffle; it was the formal solidification of Bihar’s first BJP-led government, sanctioned by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The day’s most discussed narrative, however, wasn’t just about the BJP's 15 new ministers. It was centre-ed on a name that has long hovered on the periphery of Bihar’s power corridors: Nishant Kumar. The son of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar—who recently traded his Chief Ministerial chair for a seat in the Rajya Sabha—Nishant’s induction marks a significant, human chapter in the state's storied political history. As he stood to take his oath, the transition from his father’s decades-long shadow to the front lines of governance felt like a definitive "passing of the baton" moment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the state Assembly House during the Monsoon session, in Patna, Tuesday - PTI
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BY PTI

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The new cabinet is a meticulously balanced jigsaw puzzle, representing the five-party NDA coalition. While the BJP, as the single largest party with 89 MLAs, claimed 15 ministerial berths, the JD(U) maintained its footprint with 13 fresh inductions to join Deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. The ceremony also served as a "homecoming" for several familiar faces from the previous administration, ensuring a sense of continuity even as the leadership structure undergoes its most radical shift in years.

Beyond the numbers, the event was a family affair in more ways than one. The inclusion of Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sanjay Kumar Paswan from Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), alongside the sons of veterans Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha, highlighted a government built on the pillars of Bihar’s influential political legacies. As Governor Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oaths, the air at Gandhi Maidan was thick with the scent of marigolds and the weight of expectation. For the people of Bihar, the question is no longer about who is in power, but how this newly forged "Saffron-JD(U)" alliance will navigate the complex aspirations of a state in transition.

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