Nitish Kumar's Son Takes Oath As Bihar Cabinet Minister Along-with 31 Others

leaders Shravan Kumar and Nishant Kumar, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others take oath during the oath-taking ceremony of ministers of the Bihar government at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. Photo: PTI

leaders Shravan Kumar and Nishant Kumar, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and others take oath during the oath-taking ceremony of ministers of the Bihar government at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. Photo: PTI