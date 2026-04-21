A Calculated Pause? Nishant Kumar’s Refusal And The Future Of JD(U) Politics

Summary of this article
Nishant Kumar, known for his calm and reserved nature, has generally not been considered a natural fit for politics by observers.
The explanation given was that Nishant would work within the organisation for now and wanted to avoid accusations of nepotism. But was the decision to stay out of power entirely his own?
Nitish Kumar’s core support base is believed to be the Luv-Kush combination, primarily Kurmi, Koeri, and Dhanuk communities, which together form around 10% of the population.
Two political developments that took place in Bihar on Friday (April 17) and Saturday (April 18) appear to be interconnected. During a Karyakarta Samman Janata Darbar in Patna on Friday, a Muslim party worker presented a skullcap to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, which he declined to wear. However, he did accept the ceremonial scarf offered along with it and draped it around his neck. The video of this incident went viral, sparking a debate on social media. And thereby, questions were raised about Choudhary, who is being seen as a leader expected to carry forward the legacy of Nitish Kumar.
The second development came on Saturday, when Nishant Kumar, after attending a JD(U) party meeting, spoke to the media and said, “In the meeting we discussed future strategy. Like my father, I am associated with Lohiaite and socialist ideology. I will never compromise on crime, corruption, or communalism.”
Nishant Kumar, known for his calm and reserved nature, has generally not been considered a natural fit for politics by observers. However, his statement on April 18, where he described himself as a socialist like his father and asserted that he would never compromise with communalism, carries political significance and hints at his possible future role.
The question, however, remains whether his political engagement in the future will be through holding a major, powerful position or through organisational work. Analysts remain divided on this.
It is now important to understand what exactly happened at the last moment that led Nishant to refuse the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. According to sources, it had been decided that the Chief Minister would be from the BJP, while both Deputy Chief Ministers would be from JD(U). Along with Nishant, the name of senior leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who is a trusted aide of Nitish Kumar, was finalised to serve as the second Deputy CM, also with the aim of providing Nishant with political grooming.
Until the night of April 14, just hours before the oath ceremony, it was widely believed that Nishant would take the oath as Deputy CM. But by the next morning, he declined the post. On April 15, the day of the oath ceremony, Bijendra Prasad Yadav was informed that he would instead become Deputy Chief Minister, effectively a last-minute change.
The explanation given was that Nishant would work within the organisation for now and wanted to avoid accusations of nepotism. But was the decision to stay out of power entirely his own?
Election analyst Ashish Ranjan believes otherwise. He says, “I don’t think Nishant took this decision alone. It must have been taken with the consent of Nitish Kumar and other party leaders. Nitish Kumar, as he exits, would not want to damage his image by promoting dynastic politics. That is likely a major reason why Nishant did not become Deputy CM. Also, Nishant is neither very popular nor does he have organisational experience, and he is not a member of any legislative house. Had he been an MLA or MLC, the possibility might have been different.”
However, the JD(U) says that the decision not to become Deputy Chief Minister was taken by Nishant Kumar himself.
The party’s chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, speaking to Outlook about Nishant not becoming Deputy CM and his future in politics, said, “This is Nishant’s self-sacrifice. Otherwise, these days, people become restless to become MLAs or MLCs. Also, neither has Nishant himself ever said anything about becoming Deputy Chief Minister, nor has Nitish Kumar said anything of that sort. Nishant Kumar has upheld his father’s track record. Nishant is continuously meeting senior party leaders, workers, and legislators, and is learning in detail about coalition politics. Overall, JD(U) has accepted that Nishant Kumar is the leader of the party and he will decide its future.”
Having stayed away from public and political life for a long time, Nishant Kumar’s ability to navigate Bihar’s complex caste politics remains uncertain. This is not just a political discussion but also a test of how far dynastic politics can be carried forward in his case.
A leader who was once close to Nitish Kumar, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says, “Whenever I have seen Nishant, I have found a lack of confidence in him. He appeared to me to have a detached, almost ascetic disposition — as if he had no worldly attachments. I believe he has been more attached to his mother.”
He adds that although Nishant is now visiting the party office and meeting people, it remains to be seen how politically mature he becomes. “But even today, his body language suggests a lack of confidence.”
Born on July 20, 1975, Nishant studied software engineering at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra. Known to be soft-spoken and low-profile, he now faces the challenge of learning the intricate calculations of politics.
With his formal entry into JD(U) on March 7, Nitish Kumar has now joined the list of leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan, whose political legacy is being carried forward by their children.
Just as Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan were accepted by their respective caste bases and supporters as successors to their fathers, the question now is whether Nishant will be similarly accepted by Nitish Kumar’s Luv-Kush support base.
Nitish Kumar’s core support base is believed to be the Luv-Kush combination, primarily Kurmi, Koeri, and Dhanuk communities, which together form around 10% of the population. This social coalition has remained largely loyal to him from the days of the Samata Party to JD(U). But whether Nishant Kumar can retain this base after Nitish remains an open question.
Former Bihar University professor R.K. Verma describes Nishant as a “reluctant politician.” He says, “His entry into the party appears to be aimed at keeping the Luv-Kush vote bank intact. It can also be seen as a compulsion, because the party does not have another strong face from this social group.”
Verma also views Nishant’s entry as part of India’s broader pattern of dynastic politics. “In India, dynastic politicians often receive the same support as their predecessors. This is visible in many regional parties. Dynastic politics has become part of our democratic system, and it cannot be viewed in isolation.”
Nitish Kumar has always opposed dynastic politics and kept his family away from public life. Nishant himself had repeatedly said that he would not enter politics. While he has now entered, the circumstances of his entry remain open to debate. Unlike Lalu Prasad and Ram Vilas Paswan, who ensured the political grooming of their successors within the organisation and among the public, no such structured training is visible in Nishant’s case. This makes his lack of organisational experience and grassroots connections a significant challenge. That is why the party has indicated that Nishant will travel across Bihar.
Senior journalist Shambhunath Chaudhary also believes that Nishant staying out of government is a strategy to preserve Nitish Kumar’s anti-dynasty image. He says, “If Nishant had been made Deputy CM immediately, it would have sent a message that the father stepped down and the son was elevated right away. That would have gone against Nitish Kumar’s long-held principles. Another possibility is that Nishant will undergo political training for six months or a year before taking up a ministerial role.”
There are also discussions that Nishant wanted to become Deputy CM but preferred a unilateral command—meaning only one Deputy CM from the party. Another line of speculation suggests that Bijendra Yadav, at the age of 79, was made Deputy CM as a temporary arrangement so that he could later be replaced by Nishant.
Amid all these discussions, it is also being said that Nishant will soon tour Bihar, meet booth-level workers, and may choose to contest an Assembly election rather than enter the legislature through the Legislative Council.
Meanwhile, there have been reports of internal divisions within JD(U). Leaders like Shravan Kumar and Ashok Choudhary were also said to be aspiring for the Deputy CM post. Analysts believe that the presence of multiple factions could make it difficult for the party to remain united after Nitish Kumar. For Nishant, this presents another major challenge: maintaining the broader social coalition that Nitish built by combining his core Luv-Kush base with EBCs, Mahadalits, and women.
Concerns about Nitish Kumar’s declining health and reported weakening of his decision-making role have also led to speculation within the party. Some workers and leaders have even alleged that key decisions in recent months are being taken by others. When discussions about Nitish moving to the Rajya Sabha emerged, some party workers even claimed that he had been “hijacked.” In such a situation, how independent Nishant will be able to take decisions within the organisation remains uncertain.
The discontent among party workers during the discussions about Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha was, to some extent, managed by projecting Nishant’s name. It is believed that the possibility of him becoming Deputy CM helped calm some of that anger.
So, does his decision not to become Deputy CM harm the party or the organisation?
Ashish Ranjan says, “Just because Nishant has not become Deputy CM now does not mean he will not in the future. Within the remaining term, he could still become Deputy CM or even a minister. The party will likely ensure that his entry into government is not abrupt. Instead, he may first undergo political grooming and become a member of a legislative house before taking on a ministerial role.”
But the JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar says, “Taking responsibility in power will also be Nishant’s self-decision. But from Nishant’s actions, it does not seem to me that he will take any big responsibility in power. If he had to, he would have become Deputy Chief Minister. Right now, his focus is on looking after the party’s organisational structure, understanding society, and on how to take forward his father’s legacy.”
Looking at Nishant’s personal life, he has led a relatively simple and low-profile life despite being the son of a Chief Minister. His mother, Manju Kumari Sinha, a school teacher, passed away in 2007 due to pneumonia. He is the only child in the family.
He completed his early education at St. Karen’s School in Patna and later studied at Manav Bharti India International School in Mussoorie. He then pursued software engineering at BIT Mesra in Ranchi. After completing his studies, he worked as an engineer but stayed away from active politics.
He has often been associated with spiritual interests as well. In 2017, he had said that he had no desire to enter politics and that spirituality was his primary inclination. He has been seen visiting temples on several occasions.
His personal life also draws attention, as he remains unmarried at nearly 50 years of age. While no official reason has been stated, reports suggest that he prefers a quiet and private life. After his mother’s death, he has largely lived with his father at the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna.