Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

Summary of this article
In an emotional moment, Nishant touched his father’s feet before taking oath.
As soon as Nishant Kumar’s name was announced at Gandhi Maidan, JD(U) supporters raised loud, celebratory slogans.
15 ministers from the BJP, 13 from JD(U), two from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), one from Hindustani Awam Morcha, and one from Rashtriya Lok Morcha took oath.
At the historic Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna on May 7th, the NDA government led by Samrat Choudhary expanded its cabinet. During the ceremony, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, took oath as a minister for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior NDA leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Political speculation over Nishant Kumar becoming a minister had been on for several months. During the formation of the new government on April 15, there was discussion about him being made Deputy Chief Minister, but no responsibility was assigned to him at that time. His supporters said Nishant first wanted to closely understand the state and the party organisation. As part of this effort, he had also launched a “Sadbhav Yatra” from West Champaran on May 3.
As soon as Nishant Kumar’s name was announced at Gandhi Maidan, JD(U) supporters raised loud slogans in celebration. Before taking the oath, Nishant touched his father Nitish Kumar’s feet to seek his blessings. He appeared really emotional during that moment.
This time, the cabinet led by Samrat Choudhary includes the sons of three former Chief Ministers. Apart from Nishant Kumar, these include Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Nitish Mishra, son of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra.
In the cabinet expansion, 15 ministers from the BJP, 13 from JD(U), two from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), one from Hindustani Awam Morcha, and one from Rashtriya Lok Morcha took oath. According to sources, a total of 32 MLAs have been given ministerial responsibilities in the NDA government.
This time, two ministers from the Nitish Kumar government formed in November 2025 — Mangal Pandey and Narayan Prasad — were not included in the cabinet. Both were ministers from the BJP quota.
Several new and old faces from the JD(U) quota have also been given opportunities. Party leader Shweta Gupta became a minister for the first time, while Damodar Rawat was also inducted into the cabinet. Most of the party’s senior leaders, who held important responsibilities in the previous government, have also been retained in the new cabinet.