Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

Political speculation over Nishant Kumar becoming a minister had been on for several months. During the formation of the new government on April 15, there was discussion about him being made Deputy Chief Minister, but no responsibility was assigned to him at that time. His supporters said Nishant first wanted to closely understand the state and the party organisation. As part of this effort, he had also launched a “Sadbhav Yatra” from West Champaran on May 3.