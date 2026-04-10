Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said, “Congress was poised to win most seats in Upper Assam, but Hemant Soren’s entry has complicated matters. The Tea Tribe community was unlikely to move toward the BJP under any circumstances this time; they would have voted for Congress. The Tea Tribes include many different groups with internal differences, and Congress had worked to bring them together to a considerable extent. However, there is also an emotional connection among them, and that sentiment seems to have shifted toward Hemant Soren. How far that translates into votes is difficult to say. He may not win even a single seat, but whatever votes he gets will come largely at Congress’s expense.”