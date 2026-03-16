Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Is Hemant Soren Becoming The Asaduddin Owaisi Of Adivasi Politics?

For now, Hemant Soren’s outreach in Assam raises more questions than answers. It could simply be an attempt to connect with tribal communities beyond Jharkhand and highlight their long-standing demands. But it could also signal a larger political ambition for the JMM. What is certain is that his recent visits have already stirred unease within Congress and sparked a wider debate about the future of tribal politics. If Soren continues to expand his engagement with Adivasi communities across states, he may gradually emerge as a broader tribal voice. How this plays out electorally and what it means for opposition unity will only become clear in the months ahead.