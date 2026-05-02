Jharkhand’s “Record” Women Candidates Mask Stark Gap; Deepika Pandey Singh’s Rise Stands Out

That said, when the Mahagathbandhan government was formed after the election, there was at least one notable development. Of the four Congress MLAs who entered the cabinet, two were women. Within the limited space available to women in state politics, that was seen as a visible step forward. Yes, both Deepika Pandey Singh and Neha Shilpi Tirkey come from political families, which is something that often invites criticism. Yet, people who have followed Deepika Pandey Singh’s political journey point out that her rise was not sudden. She built her position gradually through years of work on the ground. In Neha Shilpi Tirkey’s case, that kind of long political trajectory is less evident.