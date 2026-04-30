While Women Lead, Tamil Nadu Election Becomes A Battle Of Ideas

At rallies, I often pause before I begin speaking and look toward balconies and windows. I see hands emerging from behind curtains, bangles shimmering in the afternoon light. I have often wondered about the stories behind that quiet wave. That woman may not stand in the front rows. She may not chant slogans. Yet she is a voter. She is an economic contributor. She is a keeper of memory. She is an architect of modern democracy. Women’s centrality to Tamil Nadu’s political story did not begin today. It was built deliberately through decades of reform. It was Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar who first advanced women’s right to property in Tamil Nadu, placing our state among the pioneers in recognising women as equal inheritors. That reform altered the structure of families and strengthened women’s economic independence. The foundations for this journey were laid earlier by Thanthai Periyar through the Self Respect Movement, where women’s dignity was declared inseparable from social justice. Perarignar Anna carried those ideals into governance, and Kalaignar transformed them into enduring policy. Even before these developments, pioneers such as Muthulakshmi Reddy fought for women’s education and public health, shaping Tamil Nadu’s early reform movements. Today, that legacy continues in new forms. Women are not passive beneficiaries of governance. They are active participants shaping public life.