Congress Not a Sinking Ship, its Breakaway Leaders Must Reunite to Make Party Stronger, Says Raut

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "If we truly want to fight against the perverted politics of the BJP, everyone must unite. The Congress party must become stronger. All the leaders who had left the Congress should first come together. If senior leader Sharad Pawar takes an initiative, it would be possible. We are a regional party and we will stand with you." "Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Congress. Congress was never a sinking ship," the Sena (UBT) spokesperson added.